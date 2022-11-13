“We have decided to part ways”: Married at First Sight alums Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson announce split

Married at First Sight season 14 couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are getting divorced after being married for a year. The pair announced their decision in an Instagram post on November 11. They were the last couple of the season who were still together after Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy’s split in July 2022.

In a joint statement, Katina and Olajuwon said that it was "not an easy decision to make" and that the two were leaving their "marriage with enormous love and respect for each other." They asked the Married at First Sight fans to give them some privacy.

Four out of five couples said yes to each other on decision day, but two couples split by the time of the reunion. With Katina and Olajuwon's divorce, and Noi and Steve's split, the Married at First Sight franchise has failed to successfully match pairs for two consecutive seasons.

Married at First Sight's Olajuwon loved Katina’s personality

Katina is a 29-year-old benefit calculation analyst from Boston, while Olajuwon is a 29-year-old municipal wastewater operator. They married each other in season 14 of Married at First Sight without talking or seeing each other. Katina was single for 2 years at the time, while her husband was a self-proclaimed playboy.

Olajuwon Dickerson wanted his wife to pursue all the traditional household work, including cooking and cleaning, while Katina stayed busy most of the time as she wanted to work and get a degree. This was in contrast to Olajuwon’s future plans of traveling together and having kids within the next two years.

Olajuwon wondered if Katina was "woman enough to be his wife," but Katina was more afraid of being single after the experiment. On decision day, Olajuwon said that he wanted to be with a more established woman. He said that he loved Katina’s personality, so said yes to her. At the reunion, Olajuwon appeared to be a changed man, as he said that he was fine with Katina not cooking and pursuing her education.

Since then, the couple has been constantly sharing their marital journey on social media, including their one-year anniversary post on July 23. In the post, the couple shared how they were the best of friends and stated,

"When things got difficult for us instead of running away from the fire we held hands and walked through it together. On our wedding day we made promises to each other that a year later we can look back on and say we kept."

What happened to other couples of Married at First Sight season 14?

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were married for just 12 days, making it the shortest Married at First Sight marriage on the show. Alyssa did not want to be with Chris from the start. Chris had told Pastor Cal that they were not compatible and was offended by Alyssa's use of the word "robbed" while talking about their marriage.

After their divorce, Chris revealed that he was talking to Olivia Cornu from season 11, but there have been no updates since the reunion. Lindsey Georgoulis was upset with Mark Maher’s excessive use of the phone but said yes to him on decision day. However, the pair split by the time of their reunion (5 months later), as they fought every single week of their marriage.

Michael Morency had issues with being friend-zoned by his wife Jasmina, so he split with her at the time of the reunion, despite the couple saying yes on the decision day. Steve Moy did not have a job like Noi Phommasak, which bothered her a lot. The pair got through their troubles but eventually split in July, just one month after the reunion.

Married at First Sight Season 16 will premiere on Lifetime in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes