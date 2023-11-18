What did Diddy do to Kimora Lee Simmons? Interview allegations resurface as latter shares response to Cassie abuse lawsuit 

An old interview of American business personality Kimora Lee Simmons has resurfaced in the wake of Cassie Ventura’s abuse lawsuit against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Cassie filed a motion in New York’s federal court on November 16, accusing the 54-year-old of repeated physical abuse, r*pe, s** trafficking, and s**ual battery throughout their decade-long on-and-off relationship.

Amid these allegations against Diddy, netizens dug up a New York Magazine profile on Kimora from 2004, where a record executive claimed that the rapper threatened to hit her after she said something to him in a prior incident. As per the interview profile, while speaking about the incident, Kimora said:

“I was pregnant! The moron!”

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly threatened Kimora Lee Simmons with physical violence. (Image via X/@ShootersykEku)

The story also noted that Diddy eventually made a public apology to Kimora Lee by getting down on his knees. What exactly caused the alleged outburst between the two is unknown. The rapper never addressed the incident. However, Kimora, who was married to Russell Simmons at the time, later referred to Diddy and said:

“I respect him for being a fierce entrepreneur. And I appreciate knowing that everything he does is emulating my husband.”

Kimora Lee Simmons supposedly responds to Cassie's lawsuit

The 48-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on November 17 and posted a written story accompanied by a red heart emoji:

"As you sow, so shall you reap."

Kimora's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons)

While Kimora did not mention anyone's name or any context to the story, it was perceived by netizens as a message hinting at Diddy. Her subsequent stories further convinced everyone that she was indeed trying to imply in a way that whatever Cassie had accused the record producer of was true.

In one of the stories, Kimora wrote that she was starting a "girl gang" consisting of women who are aggressive in their support of other women. She asked everyone if they wanted to volunteer.

Kimora's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons)

Kimora Lee Simmons' next story was a childhood picture of her late friend Kim Porter, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 to 2007. Porter and Diddy also birthed three children during their relationship.

Kimora's Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons)

Amid Cassie's allegations against the rapper and Kimora Lee's suggestive Instagram posts, internet users brought up Kim Porter's death and Kimora's claim that Diddy had something to do with her friend's untimely demise. Although the coroner's office listed Porter's official cause of death as lobar pneumonia back in November 2018, Kimora demanded a reopening of Porter's death investigation.

Expand Tweet

Netizens have been writing that Kimora must know a lot of things about Diddy's abuse and that she might have also witnessed the abuse with her own eyes. They also added that now that Kimora has posted those stories likely related to Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy, the rapper must have put both Porter and Cassie through some serious abuse.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Diddy has not yet addressed anything regarding Kimora Lee Simmons' Instagram stories.