How many kids does Kimora Lee Simmons have? All about her family as model shares rare photo with all her children

Kimora Lee Simmons was spotted spending some time with her children. The model has five children - four from previous relationships and one whom she adopted in 2020.

Simmons was hosting a Back to School Giveaway event and posed for pictures with her kids, two daughters and three sons on August 18, 2022.

The model and all her kids - Kenzo, Gary, Wolfe, Aoki, and Ming - were seen in casual outfits like T-shirts and shorts, considering the L.A. weather.

Kimora wore a blush-colored shirt along with a pair of light-wash jeans and white sneakers. She stood in the center with her children as she smiled for the pictures.

Kimora Lee Simmons’ children and personal life explored

Kimora Lee Simmons’ personal life and kids have always been topics of discussion on news and social media.

The 47-year-old met entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons at New York’s Fashion Week in 1992 and they tied the knot in December 1998. The couple welcomed two daughters – Ming Lee Simmons in January 2000 and Aoki Lee Simmons in August 2003. However, the pair split in March 2006.

Kimora then dated actor Djimon Hounsou in 2006 and they married in 2008. Simmons gave birth to their son Kenzo Lee Hounsou in 2009 and the duo separated in 2012. Hounsou also revealed that they did not exchange vows in the USA in 2008 since Simmons was still married to Russell at the time.

In February 2014, the Rebound actress revealed that she is married to banker and former managing director of Goldman Sachs, Tim Leissner. The pair became the parents of a son, Wolfe Lee Leisner, in April 2015.

However, Tim was accused of being involved in the 1Malaysia Development Scandal. In a trial, he revealed that he was still married to his second wife Judy Chan Leissner and had shown fake divorce documents to Kimora.

In 2020, Simmons adopted a boy named Gary Lee.

Kimora Lee Simmons responds to criticism towards her daughter

Kimora Lee Simmons recently stated that she is proud of her daughter Aoki who wishes to pursue a career in modeling. The model said that it was "absurd" that people were criticizing Aoki, who is a Harvard student, for wanting to model despite getting into an Ivy League college.

Simmons added that she was happy that her daughter was following in her footsteps and that if she had what Aoki had, the former would've never been a model.

She also added:

“But I think it’s just looking at different sides of a coin. Whereas she says, ‘Mom, you should be proud.’ It’s like aspirational, this is what people want to do also. And I just feel like sometimes you don’t want your kids to face hardships. I think that’s what any mom would say, right?”

Kimora is supporting her daughter Aoki's decision to pursue modeling along with attending her college (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Aoki has been adjusting between attending her school and her aim to become a model, which is also being supported by her mother. Simmons mentioned that she wishes her daughter the best and concluded by saying,

“It doesn’t make you any more or less of a business person or any more or less of a student or a student of the world or any more or less than a model. It’s important to explore all your passions.”

Kimora is mostly known as the founder of Baby Phat and has appeared in reality shows like Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane and Kimora: House of Fab.

