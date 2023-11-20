What is Lobar pneumonia? Al B Sure's claims about Kim Porter's death resurface amid Diddy abuse lawsuit 

R&B singer Al B Sure’s claims of model and his ex-wife Kim Porter dying from foul play rather than of pneumonia have resurfaced online in light of the latter’s baby father, Diddy facing s*xual assault allegations.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was accused of r*ping and physically abusing music producer Casandra Ventura in a lawsuit. As many fans attacked the singer for his alleged actions, they also discovered old reports seemingly holding him responsible for playing a role in Porter’s death.

Ventura alleged that Combs regularly forced her to consume alcohol and drugs, demanded her to get intimate with male pr*stitutes while he filmed the same, and also blew up Kid Cudi’s car when he learned that the fellow artist was interested in Ventura. She also alleged that the I’ll Be Missing You crooner would “frequently” and “savagely” beat her multiple times, often in front of business associates and staff.

As the claims continued to take the internet by shock, the celebrity gossip page, The Neighborhood Talk, took to their Instagram account to recount Al B Sure’s opinions on Diddy’s baby mother’s death. The R&B crooner had seemingly hinted in the past that Diddy had played a role in Kim Porter’s death.

The autopsy at the time claimed that Porter died of lobar pneumonia, which is a bacterial infection in the lobes of one or both lungs. However, Al B did not believe so and also requested law enforcement to reinvestigate the fatality.

Exploring what lobar pneumonia is in light of Al B Sure hinting at foul play in Kim Porter’s death

According to Interim Health Care, lobar pneumonia is a specific type of pneumonia that affects certain lobes of one or both of the lungs. It is caused by a bacterial infection, and people of all ages are susceptible to it. The disease can be fatal for those who have weak immune systems.

Symptoms of lobar pneumonia include chest pain, shortness of breath, production of phlegm, nausea, diarrhea, and sweating.

According to USA Today, Porter’s autopsy report revealed that she was found unresponsive in bed on November 15, 2018, at the age of 47. She had reportedly been feeling unwell and was experiencing flu-like symptoms days before her passing.

After Porter’s death, her ex-husband Al B Sure, who is also the father of her son Quincy Brown took to social media to state:

“She sent me this saying- ‘Life imitating art, art imitating life.’ Now it all makes sense.”

According to Radar Online, Porter told Sure that she was “running.” In response, he reportedly asked her to “call the #FBI.”

Many were quick to assume that Sure was hinting at Combs playing a role in Porter’s death. Even today, several netizens have taken to the internet to accuse Diddy of the same.

They have also accused the Gotta Move On singer of playing a role in Sure's recent hospitalization. For those unversed, Sure was in a coma for two months earlier this year.

A few tweets that insinuated that Diddy played a role in Porter's death and Sure's hospitalization, read as follows:

As speculations about Porter’s death continued to rise after Al B Sure’s statement, he took to social media again to clarify that the model was running a "marathon."

Nonetheless, Al B Sure also took to the internet to express doubt over Porter’s pneumonia again. According to the Jasmine Brand, he said:

“I had no clue [but] I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over pneumonia. That’s some bullsh*t. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy's mutual exchange at the theater. I'm going to leave it here.”

According to the Judiciary Report, Al B Sure claimed that Kim Porter was set to write a tell-all memoir that would talk about Sean Combs and other Hollywood elites. However, she tragically died before that.

Al B Sure has not publicly addressed Sean Combs' ongoing lawsuit at the time of writing this article. The latter maintains his innocence.