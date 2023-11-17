How long were Cassie and Diddy together? Relationship timeline and split explored in wake of explosive abuse lawsuit

The Cassie and Diddy drama continues to remain in the headlines as the former's recent claims shook the masses. Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddie and accused him of s*x trafficking, torture, physical violence, and even r*pe, and also claimed she dated Kid Cudi for a brief period while she and Diddy had taken a break from their relationship.

In the lawsuit, the model stated that one night, Diddy learned about the fling and became so violent that he “proceeded to place a manual corkscrew between his fingers” and moved aggressively towards her. She then stated that during the 2012 Paris Fashion Week, she received a call from Diddy, who claimed that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car.

Expand Tweet

The lawsuit read:

“Diddy told Cassie that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car, and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway."

Expand Tweet

While things have become sour between the former couple now, they were once adored by the masses and considered the perfect couple. The two met in 2005 and started dating in 2007. The couple remained together for 11 years, before breaking up in 2018.

Cassie claimed that Diddy forced her with copious amounts of drugs and alcohol

After dating for 11 years, the couple finally called it quits in 2018. However, during their relationship, several times news broke about how they had split, but again patched up. However, five years after their breakup, the model filed a lawsuit against the rapper and accused him of multiple crimes like r*ape, s*xual abuse, trafficking, etc.

The model also claimed that the rapper forced her to engage s*xually with male s*x workers and filmed those encounters. She also stated that Diddy often forced her to consume huge amounts of drugs and alcohol, and then r*aped her. XXL also reported that the model is seeking an “undisclosed amount” from the rapper.

The couple met for the first time in 2005 when Cassie became the model for Diddy’s clothing line. As the couple was couple seen together, rumors started floating about them being together.

However, at the time, Diddy was already in a relationship with Kim Porter. Cassie and Diddy officially began dating in 2007 and made their relationship official with an appearance together at the Paris Fashion Week. In 2013, Cassie also did an interview with Madame Noir and talked about her relationship with the rapper.

The couple went strong for seven years, and in 2014, many rumors started floating about them being engaged after the model was seen with a big rock on her finger. However, the couple neither accepted nor denied the rumors.

After 2014, there were many times that the couple broke up and reconciled, before calling it quits permanently in 2018.

Furthermore, the model has also claimed that Diddy tried to silence her by paying money, but she refused to accept it. At the moment, Diddy has not spoken out on the allegations.