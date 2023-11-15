On November 15, as an addition to Dispatch's investigative TV show, Unanswered Questions: FIFTY FIFTY, the media outlet released Keena's past group chat messages with her former members and their family with respect to the group's lawsuit with ATTRAKT, their agency. Back in June 2023, all the FIFTY FIFTY members filed a lawsuit against their agency regarding the lack of transparency in payment and negligence of the members' health.

Ultimately, ATTRAKT won the lawsuit due to the lack of solidifying evidence and all the group members, except Keena, left the group and terminated their contract with the agency. Following the same, Dispatch exposed the current FIFTY FIFTY Keena's group chat messages sent on September 4 with her then-fellow members and their families hinting that FIFTY FIFTY had little say and control in the ongoing lawsuit.

The message read:

"I would like to say that I am still skeptical about what Ahn Sung Il and the lawyers, who have ignored our wishes and have left the members out in proceedings, have to say."

Following the lawsuit FIFTY FIFTY had with their agency, ATTRAKT, and their ultimate defeat, the group began to be negatively perceived and was often labeled as the "Traitor Idols" for going against their agency. However, Keena's messages in the group chat shared with her former members and their family during the lawsuit period reveals that the members themselves had less say in the proceedings of the legal battle.

The messages also read:

"No matter how well we prepared for the lawsuit, we have always had setbacks due to unforeseen circumstances, and thus, I no longer can trust in an uncertain future and just wait."

Talking about how the agency could "manipulate the media", Keena had said:

"Until now, we have faithfully listened and followed the discretion of the adults. Whether we are present at the first round of negotiations, ATTRAKT is able to manipulate the media as they want, but it is true that I am afraid that if we don’t take part in negotiations, our image as “Traitor Idols” will be solidified."

As the eldest member of the group, Keena expressed that since many of the FIFTY FIFTY members were young, the lawsuit was completely controlled by the adults. She also added that the members weren't present in any of the discussions or meetings about the lawsuit.

"But the biggest reason [for my uncertainty] is the fact that I don’t understand why we are avoiding negotiating without even listening to the other side, especially after our injunction has been dismissed. You said that we would be in a disadvantageous situation if we took part in the first round of negotiations, but looking at the situation now, it is already late, and I am beginning to suspect that we should have, at the very least, had a conversation at the start of this. I think it is time that we compromise."

Keena also expressed that it's better for the two battling parties to find a middle ground instead of blowing up the lawsuit any larger.

"I know we were trying to be a Joan Of Ark-like figure for all K-Pop idols and to take on their struggles, but it is true that we fought meaninglessly by forcing our complaints against what is widely accepted as reasonable. I won’t force my thoughts on the other members. We don’t seem to agree on much anyway, and we’ve never met in person to talk about this, and we’ve never had the opportunity to really talk about what we thought about the situation."

Keena concluded by stating that though she was willing to listen and follow the path laid down by the adults, she also wished for a more active involvement and participation of the members in the happenings and the intricacies of the lawsuit.

"So, I respect their wishes. I don’t think my desire to listen to what the other side [ATTRAKT] has to say, this once, will change. I will take part in negotiations, no matter what, and I will listen to what they say...In the future, I believe we should be present at every meeting. We would like to know everything about what is going on. It is our dream and our life, and so I am telling you that we will be the ones who listen, who voice their objections, and who make the decisions." (Source & Translation via Koreaboo)

Following Dispatch's reveal, it is hinted through Keena's messages that the members themselves had little say in the lawsuit and the conclusions that resulted from the lawsuit unfortunately cost much uneasiness in their career.