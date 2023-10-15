FIFTY FIFTY makes shocking revelations against ATTRAKT, members allege extremely poor management and high pressure

FIFTY FIFTY, the four-member K-pop group that took the internet by storm with Cupid, raised alarming allegations against their company, ATTRAKT. On October 13, the quartet released statements alleging poor management, high pressure, and more negligence on the part of the company on their new Instagram account, @fifi_fifi1118.

In the lengthy post, three members - Saena, Sio, and Aran - listed the alleged atrocities they had to face at the hands of ATTRAKT and its employees. Saena mentioned her harsh diet and suffering from heightened anorexia and bulimia.

Sio shared her diagnosis report of severe anxiety and social phobias. At the start of the debut, the company allegedly continued to pressure her to be on a diet despite hospital officials instructing her to eat healthy so as not to make her kidneys go into dialysis.

Aran shared more damning allegations. She presented a medical certificate and a doctor’s note stating that she had to remove her gall bladder due to delayed treatment and mistreatment by the company. It included weighing the members every week and not allowing them to gain even a kilo of body weight. The surgery was also delayed for several months.

In the post, the Cupid singers began by mentioning their desire to be protected and talked about the unpleasant things they had allegedly experienced. It included having no help or guardian by their side despite them collapsing due to sickness or needing to go to the hospital.

"Today, we are going to take the courage, and reveal our pain... Even when a member, unable to bear the pain, called an ambulance alone in the middle of the night and went to the hospital with bare feet, even if a member passed out all alone, there was no guardian by their side. The members could only rely on each other, carrying each other to and from the emergency room."

FIFTY FIFTY also mentioned that all their songs are a product of their “blood and sweat.” They detailed the poor health conditions they completed recording the tracks in.

"Lovin' me, Tell Me, Higher and Log In are songs completed by a member who suffered several seizures from panic disorder, fainting on the street and waking up on an oxygen respirator. Cupid is a song completed by a member who suffered from chronic inflammation, delayed surgery and endured taking painkillers, participating into the early hours of the morning."

Additionally, three FIFTY FIFTY members, Saena, Sio, and Aran, also detailed their allegations against the company and their mistreatment. They provided doctors' notes and medical records to prove their points. Read the entire post translated in English via X user @hunniesunited below.

Meanwhile, South Korean outlet Ilgan Sports recently reported that ATTRAKT is currently preparing to debut a new girl group. It will reportedly have seven to nine members who will be selected through a survival show.