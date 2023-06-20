How old was Kimora Lee when she met Russell Simmons? Controversial age gap surfaces in wake of Father's Day allegations

American model Kimora Lee made some serious accusations against her ex-husband Russell Simmons. On June 19, the 48-year-old personality took to her Instagram story to share some details about their family feud, after Simmons shared a post that seemingly targeted the model.

The post read:

"Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Lee then took to her Instagram story to accuse Simmons of threatening their kids, adding that they won't be "bullied, threatened or afraid."

Lee, who shares two kids with Simmons - Ming Lee (23) and Aoki (20) - asked the Def Jam Recordings co-founder to leave them alone, stating that he is attacking her to cover up his own shortcomings.

Lee, who allegedly met the record executive when she was 17, also accused Russell Simmons of being "abusive" to the women in his life. The executive has been accused of s*xual misconduct by 18 women in the past.

Netizens pointed out the age gap between Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons after her accusations

After Kimora Lee's allegations against Russell Simmons went viral, netizens started pointing out the controversial age gap of 17 years between the two.

One of the users tweeted:

DeMarko @freakymarko Y’all always talk about R. Kelly but nobody talking about how Russell Simmons started dating Kimora when she was only 15 going on 16 and was a sophomore in high school Y’all always talk about R. Kelly but nobody talking about how Russell Simmons started dating Kimora when she was only 15 going on 16 and was a sophomore in high school https://t.co/prkJdNn8d4

Another said:

#SinceIGotMyDegree🤗 @SheopatraSmith Russell Simmons started “dating” #Kimora Lee when she was a SOPHOMORE in HIGH SCHOOL and he was running Def Jam. I ABSOLUTELY believe he did every vile thing he’s being accused of doing. Russell Simmons started “dating” #Kimora Lee when she was a SOPHOMORE in HIGH SCHOOL and he was running Def Jam. I ABSOLUTELY believe he did every vile thing he’s being accused of doing. https://t.co/jKV1ns3PtE

However, it was not just Lee who accused Simmons but also their eldest daughter, Aoki, who took to her Instagram stories to share her alleged beef with her father. She posted a video of her FaceTime where Simmons is seemingly yelling at her while she is sitting there teary-eyed.

As per People Magazine, she wrote:

YouTube Guy @SneakerPhetish Idk what’s going on with Kimora Lee, Ming Lee, Aoki Lee & Russell Simmons but YIKES. She muted the video clip but I could make out him saying “I’M BROKE. SHE STOLE EVERYTHING.” Idk what’s going on with Kimora Lee, Ming Lee, Aoki Lee & Russell Simmons but YIKES. She muted the video clip but I could make out him saying “I’M BROKE. SHE STOLE EVERYTHING.” 😳 https://t.co/lNjxb9tERb

"This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

Aoki also shared screenshots of her chats with Simmons where she accused him of harassing her boyfriend and friends if she would block him. In another conversation, the record executive accused Lee of stealing his money.

Brief relationship timeline of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

The high-profile romance between Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons started when she was allegedly 15-16 and the latter was in his 30s. While speaking to Vlad TV in 2018, a journalist named Toure said that Lee was just a teenager when she crossed paths with Simmons and began dating.

Daitron Winston Sr. @ThatsDaitronSr #russellsimmons #kimora So we gonna ignore the fact that Kimora Lee Simmons just admitted that Russell Simmons started dating her when she was only 15/16?! A sophomore in high school, and he was 32!!!!! #kimora leesimmons So we gonna ignore the fact that Kimora Lee Simmons just admitted that Russell Simmons started dating her when she was only 15/16?! A sophomore in high school, and he was 32!!!!! 👀 #russellsimmons #kimora #kimoraleesimmons https://t.co/T8554hZ4Sg

“I was at a lunch in the Hamptons with maybe about 8-9 people, it was a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and Kimora was there, she barely spoke, if at all, she was 16 and she was around a group of 20 and 30-somethings.”

Although Russell Simmons has denied the accusations that he started dating Lee when she was underage, Toure remembers it differently.

“There’s some bickering about whether she was 16 or 17. I remember being introduced to her and being told that she was 16. Even if she was 17, what are we talking about here? You [Russell] were in your 30s…even if we concede 17, what’s really the difference?”

Four years after they first met, the duo tied the knot at St. Barts. Less than two years into marriage, Lee announced her pregnancy with her first child with Simmons. In January 2000, the duo welcomed their first daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, whose godparent is Tyra Banks.

In August 2002, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, who recently graduated from Harvard.

In 2008, Lee filed for divorce from Russell, citing "irreconcilable differences." As per CheatSheet, the real reason behind their split was the record executive's infidelity during their marriage.

