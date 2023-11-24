Who is Joie Dickerson-Neal? Diddy hit with another s*xual assault lawsuit days after Cassie abuse scandal 

On November 23, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was slammed with another s*xual assault lawsuit by a California woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal, under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, hours before it expired on Thursday itself.

Trigger warning: This article mentions details of s*xual abuse/assault. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Dickerson was an undergraduate psychology student in 1991 in Syracuse Universoty, at the time of the alleged assault.

The new civil suit comes in the wake of R&B singer Cassie suing Diddy for decade-long physical, s*xual, mental, emotional, and professional abuse, which was settled “amicably” outside court by both parties, even though the amount remains undisclosed.

A new lawsuit has been filed against Sean Combs. (Image via X/NatlyDenise)

As per the latest lawsuit, Diddy has been accused of drugging and s*xually assaulting Joi Dickerson-Neal, when she was a college goer in 1991. It also alleges that Diddy filmed the assault and later “showed it to his friends,” as reported by Business Insider.

All you need to know about Joie Dickerson-Neal and her lawsuit against music magnate Diddy

According to Business Insider, Sean Combs was working for Uptown Records in A&R when he came across plaintiff Joie Dickerson-Neal, who was an undergraduate psychology student on a winter break from Syracuse University in 1991.

The pair went out on a chicken and waffles date one evening at Wells’ restaurant in Harlem, where the alleged victim worked as a part-time waitress. After the date, the Bad Boys label producer reportedly asked Dickerson-Neal to accompany her to a music studio, to which she agreed.

A netizen calls Combs' response to the new suit alarming. (Image via X/MsXaviB)

As per the suit details obtained by the news outlet, the plaintiff claims that Diddy allegedly drugged her during the meal, because by the time they reached the destination, she couldn’t exit the car alone, as “her legs felt rubbery and she was unable to stand.”

Later, Combs carried her inside a house and allegedly assaulted her s*xually, secretly taped it, and then showed “everyone,” which she reportedly found out from another musician named Davante Swing, a member of the R&B group Jodeci.

The suit alleges that the incident sent her into a “tailspin” and she was diagnosed with clinical depression and had to drop out of college. Joie also allegedly became withdrawn, isolated, and even suicidal, as per Fox 40.

A netizen reports about the new lawsuit. (Image via X/UGOOTWEETS)

So far, it remains unknown what kind of compensation Dickerson-Neal is seeking. Meanwhile, 54-year-old Diddy’s spokesperson told Business Insider that it was all “made up” and the narrative was “not credible.” They also added:

“Mr. Combs never assaulted her. This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Meanwhile, the suit claimed that the plaintiff’s “mental health and career progression” suffered after the alleged “s*xual assault and public exposure of it,” and rendered her humiliated, embarrassed, and violated. It is noteworthy that Joie Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday.

For those uninitiated, the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) was specific to the state of New York and allowed victims of s*xual abuse to file civil suits against their perpetrators for a special one-year window, even if the statute of limitation ran out. It was enacted open from November 24, 2022 to November 24, 2023.