What happened to Wendell B? Tributes pour in as R&B singer passes away

R&B singer Wendell B passed away on August 3, 2023, at 3 am, as per some sources. He was reportedly suffering from cancer for a long time, which eventually led to his demise.

Wendell's death was considered to be a huge loss for the music industry. Following the news of his death surfaced online, his close friends and colleagues paid tribute to him through various social media platforms. His friend Curtis Muldrew posted a few pictures on Facebook and wrote:

"This morning about 5:30. I got a sad phone call that my good friend The Boss Wendell B. the Lord has called on him, i'm going to miss you, my big bro the last phone call we had you told me to keep your music alive I love you big bro R.I.P."

Another friend of Wendell, Christopher Holt, also shared a Facebook post. He described Wendell as the best king, legend, father, brother, uncle, and cousin. Saying that he and Wendell were close to each other, the post continued:

"Even during his illness in the hospital we would still have our talks. Bro you will truly be missed! Take your rest bro! No more suffering! Love you! Until we meet again!"

Wendell B never revealed anything about his struggle with cancer; netizens pay tribute to Wendell B on Twitter

Wendell B's death was shocking news for the fans of R&B. While his fans paid tribute to him on social media, it has been disclosed that he was battling cancer for some time, which was allegedly the reason for his death.

However, Wendell rarely posted anything about his cancer battle on social media. His family members never spoke to anyone about his cancer, due to which detailed information on his health issues remains unavailable.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post shared by his friend Robert Taylor revealed that Wendell came to Elkhart, Indiana, last year when he was struggling with the disease at the time. The post stated that Wendell and Robert were in touch through the phone and Robert believed that Wendell possibly recovered from the disease. He also wrote.

"You called me and said Rob God got other plans for me I'm not gone make it you gone have to take me off the show."

Back in October 2022, Wendell shared a photo from the hospital bed and requested everyone to pray for him. He told his fans to keep listening to his songs. He posted another picture the following month surrounded by his team.

Wendell B accumulated a huge fanbase over the years with his flawless singing skills. As such, apart from his friends and relatives posting about him, Twitter was seen being flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

RIP: Wendell B ...My prayers and deepest condolences to the family! 🕊

Legendary: pic.twitter.com/BBswOgNOGF We lost another icon "THE BOSS"RIP: Wendell B ...My prayers and deepest condolences to the family! 🕊Legendary: #WendellB

Toni 🌹 @_Lovetonia Wendell B definitely has some hits! Rest his beautiful soul 🕊️

We are extremely sad to report the demise of Wendell B. Please keep the loved ones, friends, and supporters

Wendell B R&B Singer dies Unexpectedly

To learn more

youtu.be/KEQ4h0RVoAM pic.twitter.com/ODfUOl9Zc6 We regret to inform you that we sadly lost our darling, and we do it with a heavy heart.We are extremely sad to report the demise of Wendell B. Please keep the loved ones, friends, and supportersWendell B R&B Singer dies UnexpectedlyTo learn more

Slick with the PhD 😏 @hourglass_badd Wendell B!!! Man he is definitely a legend and loved seeing him at the Blue Show every year

Diane Bolden @DianeBolden9 pic.twitter.com/r99aNx4gDC R.I.P #WendellB aka "The Boss" Spring Fling is gonna be a little sad without you..You've made it to Soul Heaven I know y'all having a good time.Make sure you sing my favorite "Where were you last night "

Bernie Mac Nephew @tsnowblackasf Naww I’m not ok Wendell B died

Wendell started pursuing his passion for singing at a very young age. He first became a member of the gospel group Sensational Wonders and later performed with local bands. He then became a professional by the 90s and he gained recognition for his single, Yu Want 2 Play Me. His first album was titled Make It Good for Ya. He continued to release more albums like Good Times, In Touch with My Southern Soul, The Next 1, and more.

As of now, immediate information on his survivors remains unavailable. Detailed information on Wendell's personal life is yet to be disclosed.