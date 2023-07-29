Who was Yuriby Gomez? Tributes pour in as Guatemalan influencer dies aged 23

Well-known Guatemalan influencer Yuriby Gomez recently passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 23. Gomez was model and the niece of Kimberly Flores, another social media influencer. As such, she was known for her fashion content on social media.

Yuriby Gomez was reportedly admitted to the ICU of the San Juan de Dios hospital prior to her death. According to Euro ES Euro, her relatives were looking for blood donors, trying to help her with her health issues. As of now, her family is yet to disclose more details related to her cause of death.

Kimberly Flores paid tribute to Gomez in a deleted Instagram story, where she wrote that she cannot deal with so much pain. The social media influencer added that she and Gomez were "together in a single heartbeat" and had many dreams. She also posted a picture on her Instagram Story from her wedding, where Gomez was spotted posing alongside her. She wrote:

"How can it be that four years ago was the happiest and most special day of my life? And today can possibly be the saddest. This pain is indescribable."

Singer Edwin Luna, Gomez's uncle, also expressed grief with an Instagram post, which has been deleted since then. In the post, he wrote:

"May the whole family find comfort in shared memories and in the love that will always be present. RIP Yuriby Gomez."

Yuriby Gomez accumulated a lot of followers on Instagram and TikTok

Yuriby Gomez was a native of Guatemala and was known for her content on her social media pages. She was known for promoting the beauty salon called Keigi, owned by her aunt Kimberly Flores. She also used to share tips related to styling alongside her outfits.

The social media influencer was active on Instagram with more than 90,000 followers. The posts mostly featured reels alongside pictures where she was posing in different backgrounds.

Yuriby Gomez was romantically linked to Kevin Herrera for a long time, who she used to describe as her "true love." As such, she frequently posted pictures of herself featuring Herrera alongside videos that included romantic moments of the duo.

In one of the posts shared in June 2021, Gomez and Herrera were showing their back to the camera. The caption stated after the translation:

"I love my relationship, there are moments when we talk pure love and times when we are serious, romantic moments, moments when we seem like friends and moments when we are a couple, because we know that we love each other just the way we are, giving both of us to stay together, thanks for another 14. I love you!!"

As for her known family members, Gomez was the niece of Kimberly Flores, a popular model and dancer who is also known for her presence in social media. The latter boasts around 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Gomez's uncle and Flores' husband, Edwin Luna, is a lead vocalist of Banda la Trakalosa de Monterrey.

Netizens pay tribute to Yuriby Gomez on social media following her unexpected demise

Yuriby Gomez was a rising star in the world of social media influencers, and her content over the years had helped her to accumulate a huge fanbase. As news of her death made it online, social media platforms were flooded with tributes as prayed for her and send love and strength to her family.

Netizens paid tribute on social media (Image via edwinlunat/Instagram)

Edwin Luna paid tribute to Gomez during one of his performances with the song Prestame a mi padre. He said he is dedicating the song to his father alongside his wife and her family who lost a loved one. The singer further stated:

"I send a hug to all my wife's family with a kiss with lots of affection, with lots of love. A couple of hours ago a girl around 25 years old."

Detailed information on Yuriby Gomez's survivors remains unavailable. Further details about her personal life, educational background, and early life are yet to be revealed.