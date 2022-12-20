How did Jamie Lopez die? Babydoll Beauty Couture Founder passes away at 37

Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez recently passed away in Las Vegas from heart complications at the age of 37. She was hospitalized at the time of death.

Babydoll Beauty Couture paid tribute to her on social media and requested everyone to give some privacy to the family while they grieve the loss of Lopez. They wrote that Jamie's funeral details shall be disclosed soon and concluded by stating:

“Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We’d like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time. Sincerely, Team Jamie.”

Jamie Lopez was well-known for her appearance on Super Sized Salon

Jamie Lopez was the CEO of Babydoll Beauty Couture Salon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Babydoll Beauty Couture's Facebook post, the salon promotes body positivity and accommodates women with disabilities and low self-esteem. Their chairs can withstand a load of up to 800 pounds. Lopez got the idea for the salon after a chair broke down while she was getting her hair done. Her experience motivated her to start a business in 2013.

In an interview, Lopez stated that she was turned down by nail salons because of her weight. She revealed that she was a prom queen in 2003 but was bullied.

In 2018, unknown individuals vandalized her salon. The group threw poop on the salon windows and broke the air conditioners. She also received numerous death threats during this period.

Jamie Lopez fell into a deep depression at one point as she constantly questioned her decisions.

Her salon was featured on the We TV show Super Sized Salon, which detailed her weight loss journey. She once discussed her weight-loss battle with Yahoo Beauty, saying she was a victim of discrimination, and how she decided to use her beauty platform to help other women who have faced similar issues.

She continued:

“It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful. When woman walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident and s*xy.”

Her most recent video post was an opportunity for her followers to win a Zoom meeting with her and an autographed copy of her book, Big Fat Lies.

Lopez's birth date is unknown, as are details about her childhood and parents. She is survived by her family members.

