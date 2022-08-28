Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism after 10-year-old daughter Penelope shares makeup tutorial online

Kourtney Kardashian was recently criticized after her daughter Penelope Disick posted a video on TikTok. On August 26, Kourtney's 10-year-old daughter Penelope posted a make-up tutorial video on TikTok.

Wearing a pink headband so products don't affect her hair, Penelope used a serum on her skin to prep it and applied concealer under her eyes, cheekbones, and forehead, mixing the product with a beauty blender. She finished off with eye shadow, mascara, and lip gloss and wrote, “Have a good morning.”

Twitter users slam Kourtney Kardashian

While a lot of concerned people criticized Kourtney Kardashian, there were a few who supported Penelope stating that she was simply exploring her love for makeup. Kourtney has not responded to the criticism yet and Penelope’s video has since been deleted.

While Penelope Disick’s TikTok video went viral, Twitter users slammed Kourtney Kardashian for permitting a 10-year-old girl to use cosmetics.

Brenda Campbell @OmneeTruth . Worry bout yourself. @enews Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girls love for makeup. Worry bout yourself. @enews Out of all the things to be concerned about, a little girls love for makeup 💄. Worry bout yourself.

Mia⁷𖧵 @xeternalbts rewatched 304 earlier and kourtney is really my daughter and i felt for her so much last ep. like protect her at all costs 🥺 rewatched 304 earlier and kourtney is really my daughter and i felt for her so much last ep. like protect her at all costs 🥺

kikiᥫ᭡ @_ShesLovely_ Ok, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has great taste for a little girl her age. & from what I’ve seen of her on Tik Tok, she’s so mature. The girl has a skincare routine & all lol. Ok, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has great taste for a little girl her age. & from what I’ve seen of her on Tik Tok, she’s so mature. The girl has a skincare routine & all lol.

Shazzy @Shazzyeyeye Penelope Disick doing her own makeup at 10 yrs old vs how my mom did my makeup when i was 10 Penelope Disick doing her own makeup at 10 yrs old vs how my mom did my makeup when i was 10 https://t.co/1gIpigvYdG

♡ ÖGJådey ♡ @_theogjade

via



This is disturbing!! She’s passing her narcissism onto her innocent children! They’ll start gaslighting their partners in future as well! mol.im/a/11152641 'Vain' Kourtney Kardashian is criticized after daughter Penelope, …via dailym.ai/ios This is disturbing!! She’s passing her narcissism onto her innocent children! They’ll start gaslighting their partners in future as well! #kourtneykardashian 'Vain' Kourtney Kardashian is criticized after daughter Penelope, …via dailym.ai/iosThis is disturbing!! She’s passing her narcissism onto her innocent children! They’ll start gaslighting their partners in future as well! #kourtneykardashian mol.im/a/11152641

Chill @CHill_cuz Kourtney Kardashian and Scott should get their daughter a dentist not makeup pallets! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott should get their daughter a dentist not makeup pallets!

Wlliethomas @wlliethomas1 KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS PLAYING KANYE WEST SONG ALL FALL DOWN WITH HER DAUGHTER INVOLVED, THIS IS NOT WE REPEAT NOT A DAMN SONG FOR A 10 YR OLD WHITE GIRL, IT'S A SERIOUS SONG ABOUT SOCIETY AND BLACK'S ECONOMIC'S AND MATERIALISM, THAT FAMILY CAN'T MOVE ON. KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS PLAYING KANYE WEST SONG ALL FALL DOWN WITH HER DAUGHTER INVOLVED, THIS IS NOT WE REPEAT NOT A DAMN SONG FOR A 10 YR OLD WHITE GIRL, IT'S A SERIOUS SONG ABOUT SOCIETY AND BLACK'S ECONOMIC'S AND MATERIALISM, THAT FAMILY CAN'T MOVE ON.

Penelope’s video also featured Kanye West’s single All Falls Down. She used very little makeup considering that she used a few products. She had also used her aunt’s makeup products and was spotted in pajamas with deer in them.

A day before sharing the video, Penelope was seen enjoying herself with her father Scott Disick and cousin North at home. Scott also posted a picture of their fun time on social media and the caption read, “Tea time.”

Kourtney Kardashian has her children, Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick

Kourtney shares three children with Scott Disick (Image via David Becker/Getty Images)

Apart from being a famous media personality, Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott Disick first met at Joe Francis’s house party and were in an on-and-off relationship from 2006 to 2015.

They are the parents of three kids – Mason Dash Disick born in December 2009, Penelope Scotland Disick born in July 2012, and Reign Disick born in December 2014.

Born on July 8, 2012, Penelope Disick is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s second child.

She is the niece of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. She is Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s granddaughter and Caitlyn Jenner’s step-granddaughter.

Her cousins include North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian, and Stormi Webster.

Following her split from Scott, Kourtney was in a relationship with Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2020. Her relationship with Travis Barker was confirmed in January 2021 and they got engaged in October of the same year. They tied the knot in May 2022.

Kardashian is well-known for her appearances in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She and her sisters Kim and Khloe have launched many clothing collections and fragrances and her website, Poosh, was launched in 2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava