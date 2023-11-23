Jimmy Iovine Net Worth: Fortune explored as former record executive faces lawsuit over alleged s*xual abuse

The co-founder of Interscope Records, Jimmy Iovine, was sued by an unnamed woman who accused him of s*xual misconduct. According to Vogue, the accuser, who is being called "Jane Doe" issued a summons with notice to the producer which was filed by her representatives on November 22, 2023. The music entrepreneur, whose net worth is $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth is being sued on charges of s*xual abuse and harassment, and other allegations.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse and harassment. Discretion is advised.

The legal records were filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County and were examined by USA Today. The records stated that Jane Doe had suffered due as she was

"s*xually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to s*xual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discrimination laws in or around August 2007."

However, it is worth noting that the court documents do not go into explicit details about the nature of the allegations according to Variety. However, a lawsuit is expected to be filed later in 2023. The filing of the complete complaint made by Jane Doe will be done later.

Rolling Stone quoted a spokesperson for Jimmy Iovine saying that they were "shocked and baffled" by the allegations. The spokesperson added that this was the first time they had heard about the allegations.

As mentioned earlier, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Iovine's net worth is $1 billion as of 2023. He has multiple ventures and sources of income that have contributed to his net worth. Among his most notable commercial accomplishments is his co-founding of Beats Electronics, which Apple purchased for $3 billion.

Jimmy Iovine has several sources of income that contribute to his net worth

Jimmy Iovine is among the most prominent pop producers of the 1980s. He produced blockbuster albums for musicians such as U2, Tom Petty, and Stevie Nicks. He rose to prominence as an executive through his hugely successful label, Interscope Records.

Iovine has received applause for his services to the music business throughout his career. His involvement in the music industry and his entrepreneurial endeavors have been his main sources of income. A significant chunk of his fortune came from his co-founding of Interscope Records and his eventual sale of Beats Electronics to Apple. It is worth noting that the latter is a company that Jimmy has co-founded with Dr. Dre.

Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre each held 25% of Beats Electronics at the time of the Apple acquisition. This meant they could each take home $750 million before taxes, which is roughly $580 million after taxes. After Apple paid $3 billion to acquire Beats in 2014, Iovine continued to work with the firm as a consultant until 2018.

It eventually turned out to be the biggest acquisition in Apple's history. The decision to bring Jimmy on board as an executive to handle upcoming talks about music and video licensing deals in the media industry was influenced by this acquisition.

In addition, Iovine co-produced the film 8 Mile in 2002 with Paul Rosenberg, the former president of Shady Records. The film debuted at the top of the box office and went on to earn over $240 million worldwide. Iovine further earned more than $45 million from his label's music sales by the end of 2003.

He received payment for a cameo appearance in the fourth season of Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy and on American Idol. He appeared as himself in the episode Don't Make Me Over of Family Guy and served as a mentor on American Idol.

Apart from this, Jimmy Iovine has real estate investments in addition to his wealth. He is the owner of an opulent mansion situated on 1.76 acres in the upscale neighborhood of Holmby Hills of Los Angeles. He also bought a Malibu property in 2015 from television producer Marcy Carsey for $60 million.

The Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology, and the Business of Innovation was established at the University of Southern California. This was done following a $70 million donation from Iovine and Dr. Dre in May 2013. Additionally, a magnet high school in Los Angeles called the Iovine and Young Centre opened its doors in August 2022, thanks to a generous donation from Iovine.

Jimmy Iovine is currently facing a lawsuit over alleged s*xual allegation

An unnamed woman, referred to as Jane Doe, sued Jame Iovine for alleged s*xual harassment. She claimed that she was the victim of s*xual abuse in a summons that sources like Pitchfork were able to get.

According to Billboard, Jane Doe is requesting:

"Economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs."

Rolling Stone reported that the accuser filed the suit against Jimmy Iovine under New York's Adult Survivor Act. The rapidly expiring act has opened up a one-year window for victims of s*xual offenses to file claims against their alleged abusers. According to the publication, the window for the same closes on Thursday.

Rolling Stone also mentioned several lawsuits naming other celebrities were filed in the "act's last hours." These include names like Bill Cosby, Russell Brand, Axl Rose, and Diddy.