Who is Morganne Picard? Details of the singer's lawsuit against Bill Cosby explored

Singer Morganne Picard has sued Bill Cosby for allegedly drugging and r*ping her. Cosby was hit with this lawsuit just a few weeks after ten other women accused him of s*xually abusing them.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault and r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to Picard, Cosby r*ped her several times between 1987 and 1990. Along with Cosby, Morganne Picard is also suing NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Astoria Studios Limited Partnership II, and The Carsey-Werner Company for allegedly encouraging the abuse.

Picard is a singer-entertainer whose modeling and singing career took a big leap in Paris in her early teens. Morganne Picard, who considered the comedian a father figure, said he called her at the set of his show in the '80s, claiming he would help her in her career.

Comedian Bill Cosby faces fresh lawsuit by Morganne Picard, accusing him of drugging and s*xually assaulting her

On Friday, August 4, 86-year-old American comedian Bill Cosby was hit by another lawsuit after being accused by ten other individuals in June 2023 of s*xually assaulting them. Former Playboy model Victoria Valentino was one of the women who sued him.

The lawsuit was filed by Morganne Picard, a singer-entertainer who rose to fame in her teens as a singer and model in Paris. Picard was also signed by Warner Brothers International. She often stole the limelight at Les Bains-Douches, a famous nightclub in Paris.

Morganne Picard has also performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall's inaugural gala in Los Angeles and the Hollywood Bowl. She is well-known for her performances in two orchestras: Eddie Duchin and Orchestra and the Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Picard claimed that Cosby has r*ped her multiple times (Image via @NikkiThaGodB1/Twitter)

In the complaint, Picard claimed that after she came across Cosby, she would spend a lot of time with him and his family. She further added that she would often black out after consuming beverages offered by him.

"Based on the relationship that Cosby fostered with Ms. Picard and his wholesome image as 'America’s Dad,' Ms. Picard assumed that the extreme effects of the beverages were attributable to the effects of alcohol, rather than to drugs placed in the beverages from Cosby," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further states that one time, after blacking out in a similar way, she woke up naked in a hotel room and had soreness in her v*gina.

"Upon information and belief, when Ms. Picard was physically incapacitated by the unknown intoxicant, Cosby undressed and r*ped her, without her consent and when she did not have the capacity to consent."

The Cosby Show star Bill Cosby's lawyer has denied all allegations against him

Picard's lawyer, Jordan Rutsky, has mentioned that the lawsuit is reportedly the first step in bringing justice to the woman.

"We want to thank New York State for passing the Adult Survivors Act, which allows Ms. Picard and other people who were s*xually abused as adults to bring a civil lawsuit until November 23, 2023, regardless of when the abuse occurred," Rutsky said.

Comedian Bill Cosby's lawyer, Andrew Wyatt, denied the allegations and said,

"It is disappointing to see that these alleged distractors are able to monetize false allegations against Mr. Cosby."

J’accuse @moi_artiste @RollingStone And how does one prove this almost 30 years later.

I suspect some of these cases are foisted on celebrities just to extract money out of them.

Cosby was first found guilty of s*xual assault back in 2018. He was, however, acquitted after spending about three years in prison. Cosby was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo regime.