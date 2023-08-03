Who is David Miscavige? "King of Queens" star Leah Remini's lawsuit against Scientology explained

David Miscavige, the current leader of the Church of Scientology, has recently been accused of harassment, stalking, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It was 53-year-old actress Leah Remini who filed a lawsuit against Miscavige on Wednesday. Remini reportedly said in a news release that the Church of Scientology and Miscavige had subjected her to immense psychological torture over about 17 years.

Back in 2015, the King of Queens actress allegedly stated that Tom Cruise was the primary factor that led her to leave the church. Through the lawsuit against the church and David Miscavige, Remini claimed that she is trying to restore her rights to state facts about the institution.

Justice Dominguez @justicedeveraux



Here is a glimpse of that for those who haven’t been paying attention. Leah Remini is suing the Church of #Scientology for a decade of harassment and stalking.Here is a glimpse of that for those who haven’t been paying attention. pic.twitter.com/AWslulitoH

King of Queens star Leah Remini sued Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, Leah Remini filed a lawsuit against Miscavige and the Church of Scientology for several charges, including defamation and stalking. Remini joined the church as a child in 1979 and left in 2013. Leah Remini revealed the "mob-style operations and attacks" of the Church and that they have "significantly" affected her life and career.

Remini released a statement regarding the lawsuit filed against David Miscavige, and said:

"With this lawsuit, I hope to protect the rights afforded to them and me by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retribution, of which most have no way to fight back."

She further said:

"Scientology was responsible for reporting these crimes to civil authorities but did no such thing. Instead, it covered them up."

Sarah Lawrie Johnston @LawrieJohnston @justicedeveraux this is so scary! love Leah, she's so effin tough!!

Back in 2015, when Remini was in New York promoting her memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, she was allegedly followed by private investigators inside the church. For her "physicial safety," she had to hire bodyguards as well. Remini now believes that she's not the first one to be harassed by David Miscavige and the organization.

Remini claimed in the lawsuit that Miscavige was also involved in covering up crimes committed by the Church

While talking about the Church of Scientology, its current leader also comes to the picture. Remini spoke about Miscavige:

"Scientology and its evil leader David Miscavige obstructed justice and participated in a conspiracy to cover up these crimes. They have done this many other times in cases of rape and other s*xual misconduct."

It is not the first time that Miscavige is being investigated by the authorities. In several cases related to the operation of the Church. In April 2022, a lawsuit was filed accusing the senior executives of the Church for s*xually abusing children under David Miscavige's leadership.

His official position is that of the Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center (RTC). He is often referred to as "C.O.B", "DM", or "Captain of the Sea Org" within the organization.

Leah Remini @LeahRemini



After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige.



While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career,… I wanted to share some important news.After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige.While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While suing the Church and Miscavige, Leah Remini stated that she might not be the first victim of the organization "but I intend to be the last."

InA Leah, many celebrities have reportedly left the church, like Katie Holmes, Lisa Marie Presley, Laura Prepon, and Paul Haggis.