Lisa Marie Presley 911 call reveals frantic moments following singer's untimely death 

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley died after a cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023, at her house in Calabasas, California. It has been reported that CPR was administered while the famous singer was on her way to the hospital.

A 911 call was reportedly being made by Presley’s housekeeper who sounded distressed at the time. Medical professionals declared Lisa Marie Presley brain dead on her arrival at the hospital.

The LA County Coroner’s Office did not reveal Lisa’s cause of death. However, according to several media reports, Lisa Marie Presley’s heart stopped multiple times before she was pronounced dead.

She will be buried alongside her father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin in Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley's housekeeper was unable to give 911 operators her home address

a 911 call was made from Lisa Marie Presley's California residence by a housekeeper. The housekeeper was reportedly distraught and was unable to convey the home address of the 54-year-old singer.

The 911 operator asked:

“What’s the address of your emergency?”

Confusion arose when the housekeeper could not clearly provide the address of Lisa’s LA mansion. She responded:

“It’s Normandy drive.”

The responding officer continued to ask for the name of a nearby street or landmark. The operator could be heard asking:

“Yes, but the closest street on the corner, it’s Providence Drive?”

Yoko Ono @yokoono Rest in peace, beautiful Lisa Marie. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Priscilla, Riley, Finley and Harper and all the Presley family - our hearts are with you. love, yoko Rest in peace, beautiful Lisa Marie. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Priscilla, Riley, Finley and Harper and all the Presley family - our hearts are with you. love, yoko https://t.co/r7rleg6VBf

To this, the housekeeper said:

“I really don’t know anything… It’s Calabasas.”

This was when the responding police officer asked if they could speak to someone else who might clarify the precise location of Lisa Marie Presley’s residence.

Danny Keogh, Presley’s former husband then took over. Keogh was heard asking how long the operators would take to send help. Soon after that, he was heard saying:

“I think they’re here.”

This was when the 911 call came to an end. Presley was immediately taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center. Officials also administered CPR on the singer on the way.

According to Lisa Marie Presley’s housekeeper, she called 911 after Presley collapsed in the bathroom. When the paramedics arrived, they managed to get her pulse back, but she was declared brain-dead as soon as she reached the hospital.

Taryll Jackson @tarylljackson 🏽🕊 #lisamariepresley #love I’m saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie’s passing. My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP🏽🕊 I’m saddened to hear the news of Lisa Marie’s passing. My Uncle would always tell my brothers and I that she often asked about us and to say hello for her. She was always so kind to the three of us. Sending love to her family. RIP 💙🙏🏽🕊😔 #lisamariepresley #love https://t.co/OfkPIyIwzN

Priscilla Presley issues statement about Lisa's death

Presley’s family reportedly signed a “do not resuscitate” order when they found out that the 54-year-old American singer was brain dead. Lisa later suffered another heart attack and died with her family by her side. As per PEOPLE, Priscilla Presley issued a statement on Thursday saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa lost her son Benjamin Keogh in 2020, and according to her friend David Kessler, she was “healing.” Kessler told the publication:

“We sat there mostly in silence by Ben’s grave. She showed me where she’d be buried someday, right across her father’s grave.”

k💫 @xelvispresley “I have a lot of memories, but I don't go into capitalizing on that. Something's got to be my own. I'm not doing the record to sit here and broadcast my memories of my father.” - Lisa Marie Presley “I have a lot of memories, but I don't go into capitalizing on that. Something's got to be my own. I'm not doing the record to sit here and broadcast my memories of my father.” - Lisa Marie Presley https://t.co/7dxGY7cj5J

Lisa Marie Presley maintained a low profile after losing her son. She emerged publicly again, primarily to promote Elvis. Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose, who is also Lisa’s friend, said:

“She was very nervous at first about how the public would react to the film because it was so important to her to do right by her father.”

A memorial in remembrance of the late singer will open to the public on January 22, on Graceland Mansion’s front lawn. A notice on the site read:

“In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.”

Several popular personalities expressed their sadness over the news, including American singer Dolly Parton. She said that she was “heartbroken” after the tragic demise of Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa. She wrote:

“[I] just think about the sorrow and the grief that a mother would have, losing a child. And then of course knowing Elvis would be so happy to have her with him again, and just all of us being there for that family we all feel like we’re part of.”

Parton further added that she had known Lisa for a long time.

Priscilla Presley, Lisa’s mother described her as being strong and passionate. Lisa made her last public appearance at the Golden Globes just a few days prior to her tragic demise. American host Billy Bush interviewed Lisa on the red carpet as well. Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three daughters – Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley.

Poll : 0 votes