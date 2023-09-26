Who did Nashawn Ox Breedlove play in 8 Mile? Everything to know about his character as actor reportedly passes away

Nashawn Ox Breedlove has reportedly passed away. He was known for playing Lotto in the drama film 8 Mile, which released in 2002. Reports of Nashawn's death went viral after hip-hop star Mickey Factz paid tribute to him on Instagram. Factz shared a video featuring Nashawn and wrote:

"RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."

However, it is important to note that the news of Nashawn Ox Breedlove's reported demise had not been confirmed by his family members or representatives.

Nashawn Ox Breedlove was known for his rap battle with Eminem in 8 Mile

Nashawan Ox Breedlove was praised for his appearance as the main antagonist named Lotto in the 2002 drama film, 8 Mile. The character was one of the members of The Leaders of The Free World.

Lotto first appears with his crew in front of the B-Rabbit crew as they chant, "choke." He is then seen with his group in the parking lot as they take a jibe at the rest of the rappers. Lotto is also spotted alongside his girlfriend, who is also Papa Doc's daughter.

The film sees him engage in a brawl after the Three One Third crew hits him in the face and B-Rabbit also gets involved in the fight. Lotto manages to punch B-Rabbit at one point.

He then appears in a white tank top in the final rap battle with Eminem. He targets the rapper as he says:

"I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave It to Beaver.'"

8 Mile marked Eminem's first film as an actor. Released on November 8, 2002, the film collected more than $200 million at the box office, as per Apple TV. The film's music was also praised by critics and audiences over the years.

Nashawn Ox Breedlove pursued a career as a rapper after 8 Mile

After his appearance in 8 Mile, Nashawn Ox Breedlove began his career as a rapper. He released tracks including Battle Grounds, Buddy Shot, and more, which were hailed by fans across the globe.

He was also featured in the soundtrack of the comedy film, The Wash, which starred several rappers in the lead, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Pooh. Directed by Pooh, the film grossed $10.2 million at the box office. The Wash also received two accolades at the Stony Awards in 2002.

However, Nashawn Ox Breedlove gained popularity after his role in 8 Mile and remained in the spotlight after its release. The film's 20th anniversary was celebrated in 2022. The news of Nashawn's reported death comes around seven years after the demise of the film's director Curtis Hanson. Prior to his death, Curtis, 71, retired owing to health issues.

Official information about Breedlove's reported demise is currently awaited.