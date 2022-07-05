Who is Wayne Deuce? All about Cori Broadus' boyfriend as Snoop Dogg's daughter slams critics

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg's daughter, has recently become the target of critics dissecting her relationship with boyfriend Wayne Deuce. Following the deluge of negative remarks, Broadus took to Instagram and called out the vitriolic comments made by people about her relationship. She wrote in her IG story:

“Y’all are so miserable and it’s so sad. It’s so hard not to let ppl comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt.. How do y’all have time to sit on someone[‘s] page and just talk sh*t. It never made sense to me. But if they see you in person, it’s another story. So hateful. I’m praying cause that’s a sickness [forreal].”

The singer chastised people for assuming her boyfriend is only with her because of her father's fame. In another Instagram post, she wrote:

“Y’all love saying a n***a must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me.. It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person."

Deuce then posted a picture of himself and Broadus hugging in a pool on his Instagram Story which was later reposted by the latter.

Everything to know about Cori Broadus’ boyfriend

Wayne Deuce is a famous social media personality (Image via waynedeuce/Instagram)

Wayne Deuce is a well-known social media personality and a model. He is active on Instagram with around 228,000 followers.

He plans to learn acting and wants to invest in brands with the goal of being a successful businessman in the future. Deuce is the creative director of Wayne Bernard Co. and co-owner of the beauty and cosmetic brand CHOC Factory with his partner Cori Broadus.

Deuce also has a YouTube channel with 81 subscribers, which will likely grow shortly since he aims to launch a YouTube series called Game Night. He stated in an interview that he aims to invite rappers, influencers, singers, and dancers and play games in his YouTube series.

Cori Broadus and Wayne Deuce’s relationship timeline

Cori Broadus and Wayne Deuce were rumoured to be dating after the former posted a photo of them together. Broadus made the relationship official in an Instagram post in 2019.

While there are no details on when or how the couple first met, based on their social media posts, they appear to have been dating since 2018. The duo continue to chronicle the moments they spend with each other on their respective Instagram pages.

Cori Broadus is also a singer like her father and has collaborated with him on a few occasions. She has worked with singers like Drake and Kamaiyah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far