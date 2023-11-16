"Disrespectful af & thinks she's untouchable": Tamar Braxton’s tour manager reveals reason behind Chrisean Rock attacked James Wright Chanel

R&B singer Tamar Braxton broke her silence on November 13 about the fight that took place between Chrisean Rock and James Wright Chanel during her ongoing The Love and War tour. She posted a video where she can be heard allegedly accusing reality star Chrisean Rock of assaulting James Wright Chanel on her show.

Recently, on November 14, Braxton's tour manager, who claims to have been in the room during the alleged assault, said:

"I was in the room, I was next to James, there were, it was me, James, David, Mooney, Tamar in that room. I want to address the assault, because that is what is at question. And, it breaks my heart that we even have to go this route and even have to go back and forth on social media."

Braxton had also accused Rock of traumatizing her friend and background singer.

"Tamar Braxton has fame; Chrisean Rock has clout," say Netizens

The recent incident sparked outrage on social media, as Tamar Braxton's followers flocked to offer their support for the singer while slamming Chrisean Rock.

"This girl just hit this boy with those big a** rings on her finger," says Tamar Braxton's tour manager

Tamar Braxton and her tour manager addressed the incident publicly and went on to explain what happened. Tamar admitted that although she had invited Chrisean Rock to come on stage for her show's "twerk off," she did not perform. She then went on to explain that there was some "misunderstanding."

During an Instagram live by Tamar's tour manager, he can be seen explaining the incident in detail. He went on to mention that the misunderstanding led things to escalate.

He said:

"For those that don't know, I am the tour manager for Tamar Braxton, The Love and War Tour, and what I'm going to address is the assault. This girl just hit this boy a couple times with them big a** rings on her finger and I'm just like no this is not happening, this is not happening. James face is leaking with blood."

He also said that everybody present in the room was shocked when the incident took place, and he was trying to de-escalate everything.

"You got to calm down, it's a lot of yelling at this point Mooney and James get her a** out of here, I am like okay everybody calm down."

He added that after Chrisean allegedly hit James, Tamar walked up to Chrisean Rock and confronted her for hitting her "blood brother." Tamar also confirmed in the video that James had a bleeding nose, a concussion, and needed dental assistance.