How long have Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak been married? Internet sympathizes with former footballer as explosive bodycam footage goes viral

Former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Kroy Biermann recently went viral for an emotional outburst with his wife, Kim Zolciak. The outburst got so explosive that one of the couple's four children called the police. Bodycam footage from the incident, which recently went viral, shows an emotionally distressed Kroy yelling about how his wife destroyed his life.

The incident occurred on November 21, days after the estranged couple's 12th anniversary. Kroy has filed for divorce from Kim twice, with the most recent in May 2023. Netizens were sympathetic towards Kroy's emotional outburst and blamed Kim for the downfall of their marriage.

"This was really sad to see": Netizens feel sorry for Kroy Biermann

Bodycam footage of Kroy Biermann's emotional outburst regarding his wife of 12 years went viral on Instagram after The Neighbourhood Talk posted it. Cops were called to the duo's home after one of their minor children dialed 911 and claimed that his father was hitting his mother.

A police report obtained by ET quoted the juvenile who said that their parents were "yelling at each other." However, the juvenile confirmed that Kroy Biermann never hit or struck Kim; he had only "put his hand into her face ... with his fingers extended". The bodycam footage showcased Kroy emotionally telling the officer that Kim and he were arguing. When asked what it was about, he replied:

"Our life! And it's f***ing destroyed!"

Kroy Biermann kept insinuating that their life was destroyed and accused Kim of being a narcissist and creating drama. He yelled to the officer that everything Kim did was "an act" and that their interaction only fuels "her bulls***t." When the officer pressed Kroy about the cause of the argument, he yelled:

"Cause our life is destroyed! What don't you understand? There's no money! There's no house! We're getting divorced one day and we're not the next."

"She's f***ing other men! What do you want?! Calm down when I don't have a f***ing life?!" he added.

Netizens felt extremely sorry for Kroy and exclaimed at how "drained" he looked. While some said that his parents tried to warn him about Kim, others condemned Kim for the failure of their marriage and Kroy's current state of mind. Here are a few reactions to The Neighbourhood Talk's Instagram post:

Netizens felt sympathetic towards Kroy's plight (Image via Instagram)

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's roller-coaster relationship

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's marriage has lasted for 12 years, filled with tremendous highs and tumultuous lows, all of which were being seen by the public. It all started in 2010 when Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann met Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak during a Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity gala in 2010.

Romance blossomed between the two, and the couple welcomed their first child, Kroy Jagger Biermann, in May 2011. In October of the same year, the duo got engaged and tied the knot in a rather expensive affair that cost them $1 million. In August 2012, the duo welcomed their second child, Kash Kade Biermann.

The next year got even sweeter for the two as Kroy Biermann decided to adopt Kim's daughters, Brielle and Ariana, officially changing their last name to Biermann in July 2013. More joy followed as the couple welcomed twins in November of the same year, a boy named Kane and a girl named Kaia.

2015 was a roller coaster year as the couple finally got to go on their honeymoon to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The same year, Kim suffered from a mini-stroke caused by a blood clot, which forced her to withdraw from that year's Dancing With the Stars. She later revealed that she also suffered from Patent Foramen Ovale, a condition that occurs when a hole in the heart that occurs at birth fails to close naturally.

In 2016, after being cut from the Buffalo Bills, rumors sprang up of the duo's marriage being shaky, but Kim quickly shut down the rumors in a Snapchat rant. The following year, the couple added further strength to their marriage by renewing their marriage vows.

After a few seemingly normal years, things fell apart in 2023 when Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak filed for divorce in separate petitions in May. Kroy stated in his divorce document that the duo's marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Around this time, rumors began to swirl that the couple owed the IRS $1 million in back taxes.

A source told Entertainment Today that "financial issues" had led to the cracks in their marriage. The couple's Atlanta home was placed in foreclosure during this time. Kroy Biermann was seeking temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's four children, while Kim wanted joint legal and primary physical custody along with alimony.

Court documents also revealed a few allegations the duo made against each other. Kim alleged that she caught Kroy Biermann "smoking marijuana" and wanted him to undergo a drug test for the safety of the kids. Kroy stated that Kim suffered from a serious online gambling problem, which made her incapable of caring for their children.

According to a May police report obtained by Page Six, police were called into the couple's home when Kroy allegedly locked Kim's designer accessories in a safe and refused to give her the key. An argument ensued over whether the accessories were premarital assets or marital property. The report stated that Kroy accused Kim of hitting him on his head during the argument.

In June, more reports obtained by ET showed that Kim called the cops on Kroy for threatening to get her friend arrested. Kim had allegedly given her friend permission to take her kids to a Rodeo show, while Kroy Biermann alleged that the kids were kidnapped by her friend.

In July, everything seemed to die down as the couple were spotted at church and later dismissed their divorce filings. However, after getting sued by the Landmark Community Bank for defaulting on a $300,000 home equity credit line, Kroy once again filed for divorce in August, calling his marriage "irretrievably broken."

Kim filed a motion to dismiss the divorce in September, stating that the duo engaged in s*xual activities after the filing, but Kroy Biermann simply called it a "delay tactic." In October, the duo's home was listed on the market for $6 million, and Kim also filed for the primary physical custody of the duo's kids. According to documents obtained by ET, she wanted a "total divorce."

According to the latest court documents obtained by ET, the duo was asked not to engage in any "disparaging contact and/or communication" with one another, especially in the presence of their kids. They were also ordered not to use their kids as messengers between one another. The couple was ordered to complete the mediation process by January 31, 2024.