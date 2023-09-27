Britney Spears sparks concern as she dances with knives amid divorce battle

On September 26, 2023, Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing with knives on Instagram, alarming her followers. Spears was seen tapping two blades together in the footage as her dogs played nearby. Spears captioned the picture:

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!"

Fans were alarmed by the footage, as they thought Spears was endangering herself. Some fans also pointed out that the release of the video coincided with Spears' tumultuous divorce proceedings from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

However, in response to the worries, Spears' staff has stated that Spears was not in danger and that the blades in the video were fake. However, some admirers are still worried about Spears' health.

Britney Spears' fans concerned about her mental health

Fans have long been concerned about Britney Spears' mental health, but their worries have grown more intense recently. Spears' social media activity has been more unpredictable, and she has been photographed in public looking messy and confused.

Spears has a lengthy history of psychological problems. A conservatorship was established after her public collapse in 2007. Her father, Jamie Spears, had total authority over her life and finances thanks to the conservatorship, which he oversaw.

For years, Spears has fought to end the conservatorship. She presented compelling evidence in court in June 2021, describing the conservatorship as exploitative and oppressive. Her mental health has suffered as a result of the divorce and the conservatorship dispute, though.

Here's what the fandom had to say about Spears' recent Instagram post:

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/ Sportskeeda)

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/ Sportskeeda)

Spears' social media activity has become more unpredictable in recent months, and with her recent Instagram post, fans fear that she is going through another breakdown.

Fans compare Britney Spears' knife dance to Shakira's VMA performance

Some fans online have also compared Britney Spears' dance with that of Shakira's recent performance at the 2023 VMA's, where she also danced with knives. The latter had also been going through a tumultuous period in her life because her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Picque, had reportedly cheated on her.

Similarly, Spears has also been going through her divorce proceedings with Sam Asghari. Asghari would not be entitled to alimony or a portion of Spears' wealth if her prenuptial agreement is enforced, as she has requested. Asghari, meanwhile, is apparently planning to fight the prenuptial agreement and has reportedly retained a top divorce lawyer.

It is uncertain when the divorce process will be concluded because they are still in the early stages. However, it's obvious that Spears and Asghari are going through a rough patch right now.

Meanwhile, some fans were quick to point out the similarity in the situations of both Shakira and Britney Spears' lives at separate points in time.

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/ Sportskeeda)

However, the most baffling aspect that some Twitter users pointed out is that when Shakira performed with knives, fans praised the performance, however, when the same was done by Spears, she was labeled as mentally unstable.

It is clear that fans have mixed reactions regarding Briteny Spears' Instagram post, however, it remains to be seen how the popstar will address the claims surrounding her divorce and career in the upcoming weeks.