“This feels like a threat”: Pete Davidson’s alleged interest to date Britney Spears sparks hilarious reactions online

Comedian Pete Davidson is allegedly interested in dating pop singer Britney Spears and the internet has mixed reactions about it. According to a source cited by Radar Online on September 15, 2023.

It is worth noting that Davidson was reportedly dating his Bupkis co-star Chase Sui Wonders but the two of them broke up in August 2023. Meanwhile, Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce and listed the date of their split on July 28, 2023, as per USA Today.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star reportedly told Radar Online that Davidson would allegedly like to "make sweet music with Britney."

Needless to say, when fans saw the news, they were torn between whether it was a good or a bad thing that Pete allegedly liked Britney. Some said that it would be good for the latter to have someone after her messy divorce with Asghari. Meanwhile, others believe that the two together might be a bit much. Some even noted that Pete's alleged statement seemed like a threat.

Pete Davidson allegedly wants to date Britney Spears

Pete Davidson's relationships have been something that netizens have been quite interested in for a while. His nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian gained a lot of attention from people. It only increased after Kardashian's family praised Pete in the second season of their show The Kardashians. However, the compliments seemed to be for nothing as Pete and Kim split up in August 2022 only nine months after they began dating.

Following this, Davidson reportedly dated actress Chase Sui Wonders in late December of 2022 but broke up with her in less than a year. A source reportedly told People that Pete was single again and was "out and about" and doing well.

Pete Davidson has not had any romantic affiliations since then. However, as mentioned earlier, someone close to Pete reportedly told Radar that the latter was allegedly interested in Britney Spears.

The unnamed source even went on to claim that following Pete's breakup with Wonders, he would allegedly like to "make sweet music with Britney."

"It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh," the source went on to claim.

The incident they mentioned was from March 23, 2022, when Britney posted a video of Scott Disck's story on her Instagram. The clip featured Pete Davidson filming himself on a sofa while Disick and his other friends were passed out after watching a film. He captioned the footage as "Boyz night was wild."

Spears then shared the footage on her Instagram writing that she had to report the video as it was hilarious. She also noted that she had "no idea who these people in the video are."

Fans quipped about Spears' obliviousness towards Pete Davidson and Scott Disick as they are two of the most well-known personalities on the internet which she often frequents.

Now that both Britney and Pete are single, The King of Staten Island star has allegedly shown interest in the Toxic singer. Needless to say, netizens are eager to find out whether the two would date or not. The #freeBritney army is not positive about the idea of the pair dating.

The news of Pete Davidson allegedly wanting to date Britney Spears was met with opposing sets of reactions. While some said that Spears had been through enough, others said that they kind of shipped it.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari divorce

Britney and Sam got married on June 9, 2022, and Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023. He mentioned the date of separation as July 28 and wrote "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce, as per People.

As per Page Six, the fitness instructor is currently "jobless" and there were rumors that Sam Asghari wanted to challenge the prenuptial agreement signed by the couple. Asghari's representative Brandon Cohen debunked the claims according to The Guardian, saying:

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

The two are living separately and Spears has recently unfollowed him on Instagram.