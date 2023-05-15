Britney Spears X Sam Asghari age difference explored as couple's married life to be dissected in TMZ Investigates

Britney Spears has been one of the most controversial figures in the world of music and celebrities for most of her career. The Princess of Pop had a tumultuous career filled with ups and downs, both on the professional and personal fronts leading to her involuntary conservatorship after a series of highly publicized personal problems, including substance abuse and improper care of her child.

This led to a myriad of representations in different media over many years, most of which sensationalized the singer's personal life. Most recently, TMZ is set to explore her life after a year and a half of her conservatorship's end. This is an angle that has not yet been covered properly.

However, other details about Britney Spears' personal life have been a part of the media for quite some time. Among other events, including the release of new music, her marriage to Sam Asghari, who is 12 years younger than her, has been one of the leading points of coverage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari relationship reportedly in trouble

Britney and Sam first met in October 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video. After a highly publicized affair, with the media covering almost every move in the popular couple's life, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2022.

It seems that it is much harder for Britney Spears to find peace than any ordinary person. With the new documentary upcoming from TMZ, reports have alleged that Britney and Sam are going through a rough patch in their new marriage. This was reported by multiple sources before as well. TMZ also alleged that Sam does not stay at their home anymore.

The logline for the upcoming TMZ documentary hints that it will once again look at the negative aspects of Britney's new life after the conservatorship. A section of the description reads:

"TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, delves into the intriguing life of the pop sensation, a year and a half after her conservatorship ended. The show uncovers shocking revelations, including details about her tumultuous marriage, estranged family relationships, alarming behavior, unsuccessful intervention, and how she perseveres as a dominant force in the music industry."

However, Sam stepped forward to defend his marriage to Britney Spears and criticized the documentary on his Instagram story, saying:

"“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs...It was absolutely disgusting."

He further added:

"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father [Jamie Spears] tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?...All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?"

The documentary will have more details about these claims of a troubled marriage. It will premiere on FOX on May 15, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

