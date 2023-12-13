Who was Andre Braugher married to? All about his wife and kids as Captain Holt from Brooklyn Nine Nine dies aged 61 

Andre Braugher, the 61-year-old actor, nominated four times for an Emmy for his role as Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, reportedly passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11. While the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, multiple reports stated that the actor died after suffering from a “brief illness.”

The veteran actor's death was confirmed to Hollywood Reporter by his longtime rep Jennifer Allen.

Besides Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Braugher, who starred in several hit films and television series, was most known for playing Det. Frank Pembleton on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street for seven seasons between 1993-98. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in Homicide, and also co-starred in the show with his wife, actress Ami Brabson.

The couple, who wed in 1991, have raised three children.

What we know about Andre Braugher's wife and children: Details explored as actor's death leaves fans grieving

Like her late husband, Ami Brabson has appeared in several television series, including Bull, Power, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order, and The Jury.

The later actor's sons, Michael Braugher, Isaiah Braugher, and John Wesley Braugher, have evaded the spotlight and have led a relatively private life. Braugher’s son Michael appears to be the only one who has dabbled in acting, having graduated from the Juilliard School and receiving the John Houseman Award for Excellence in Classical Theater.

Andre Braugher, who first stepped into the limelight as Det. Winston Blake on a series of Kojak telefilms that aired in 1989-90, also starred in 2006 miniseries Thief, for which he won his second Emmy.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Good Fight at the 2023 Critics' Choice TV Awards, was reportedly tapped to star in Netflix’s Shonda Rhimes drama, The Residence, starring opposite Uzo Aduba earlier this year.

Fans were quick to take it to social media to react to the actor's unexpected death.

Andre Braugher's family is yet to release any official statement regarding his death.