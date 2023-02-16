The Perfect 10 on FOX: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Fox Sports released its latest documentary film, titled The Perfect 10, on February 11, 2023 at 8.00 pm ET on the eve of Superbowl LVII. The film is centered on the lives of ten football legends who are the recipients of the prestigious Heisman Trophy and have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Helmed by Emmy-winning director Steve Trout, the film's official description reads:

"Seven of the 10 legendary football greats came together for the first time to reminisce, share stories and their life journeys to achieve the rare accomplishments they all have in common, winning the Heisman and entering the Hall."

Winning the Heisman trophy and being formally included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a remarkable feat. This is further highlighted when, in the trailer, viewers are told that the number of people achieving the same is smaller than those stepping on the moon.

The Perfect 10: The seven Hausman trophy winners meet together for the first time, Andre Braugher narrates the documentary

The Perfect 10 cast

The Fox Sports documentary features only seven of the ten winners, including Barry Sanders, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson, Roger Staubach, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett and Tim Brown. This leaves O.J. Simpson, Paul Hornung, and Doak Walker off the list. The latter two legends died in 2020 and 1998, respectively.

O.J. Simpson is the only living member who will not be a part of this project due to controversies surrounding his infamous trial.

In the official press release, FOX describes the documentary as follows:

"The football legends sat down for a once-in-a-lifetime conversation, while the cameras rolled... Through rare archival footage and a first-person narrative, the film examines the tenacity, motivation and the full impact of their sustained excellence while delving deep into each player’s life and career."

At the time of its announcement, the film was titled The Nine, because up until then, only nine members had won the Heisman trophy along with having their names enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It was only in 2021 when Charles Woo was inducted, that it was retitled The Perfect 10.

The 90-minute documentary film will be narrated by Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher, who is more popularly known for his portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Barry Nugent, who heads Fox Sports as the vice president of Development & Original Programming spoke about his association with Braugher for The Perfect 10, saying:

“We are delighted to be working with renowned actor Andre Braugher who graciously lent his powerful voice to bring each of these athletes' personal and professional achievements to light.”

Executively produced by Eric Shank, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent in collaboration with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, The Perfect 10 is co-produced by Tim Brown and Charles Woodson, who are the recipients of the award themselves.

The documentary goes beyond football, players seen talking about their personal life

This is the first time in history that the living recipients of the Heisman award have assembled together for a conversation. Their discussion, however, goes beyond the realm of the game itself and includes several anecdotes from their personal life.

For instance, at one point, 1987 Heisman winner Tim Brown shares how his girlfriend back then dumped him on Heisman night.

As per the official description by Fox Sports:

"While the on-field accomplishments of these athletes speak for themselves, the film also shares their off-field personas and the intimate details of their past that fully define them. The Perfect 10 is not necessarily a football story, it is a life story."

The Perfect 10 was released on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8 pm ET on Fox, during Superbowl Week.

