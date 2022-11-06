What time will The Good Fight season 6 episode 10 (series finale) air on Paramount +? 

The Good Fight season 6, the highly awaited latest season of the popular and gripping legal-political drama series, is all set to release its tenth episode, which is the season finale, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Paramount +.

The audience has been awaiting the release with anticipation and curiosity to see what the season finale episode has in store for them, especially since the previous episode, titled The End of Democracy, ended on such an intriguing note.

All about episode 10 of The Good Fight season 6, ahead of its debut on Paramount +

What can be expected from the tenth episode of The Good Fight season 6?

In episode 9 of The Good Fight season 6, titled The End of Democracy, the audience saw Liz, Diane, and Ri'Chard strategizing and conspiring with Neil Gross to make him buy out the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Jay was seen bringing Carmen into the Collective so that she could help in extracting important information from a white supremacist, while Diane and Kurt were seen battling serious relationship problems.

The upcoming season finale is titled The End of Everything, and although no official synopsis is yet available for the episode, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to pick up from where the series left things in the previous few episodes.

Creators Robert King and Michelle King have served as writers for the upcoming episode of season 6, while Robert King has also acted as the director for the episode.

Who are the cast members of season 6 of The Good Fight?

The lead cast list for the sixth season of The Good Fight includes Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, Nyambi Nyambi as Jay DiPersia, Michael Boatman as Julius Cain, Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick, John Slattery as Dr. Lyle Bettencourt, Andre Braugher as Ri'Chard Lane, and a few others.

Other cast members on the cast list for season 6 of the series include Mike Pniewski as Frank Landau, Keesha Sharp as Naomi Nivola, Wayne Brady as Del Cooper, Tony Plana as Oscar Rivi, Alok Tewari and Anthony Cochrane, Ben Shenkman as Ben-Baruch, Phylicia Rashad as Renetta Clark, Daniel Breaker as Randy Elkin, as well as a few others.

More details about the Paramount + series

Michelle King, Robert King, and Phil Alden Robinson have acted as the creators of the Paramount + series. David Buckley has served as the music composer of the series. The Good Fight is a spin-off series for another fan-favorite drama series, The Good Wife.

The creators of the series are also the executive producers of The Good Fight, along with David W. Zucker, Ridley Scott, Liz Glotzer, Alison Scott, Brooke Kennedy, William M. Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold, Jordan Sheehan, Aurin Squire, Davita Scarlett, Tegan Shohet, Nancy Hermann, and Alison Cross.

Don't forget to watch episode 10, the season finale of The Good Fight season 6, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, exclusively on Paramount +.

Poll : 0 votes