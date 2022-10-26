What time will Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot and more about the animated series

The much-awaited part 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 is all set to make its arrival with the premiere episode on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 3:01 AM ET, exclusively on Paramount+. The first part of the highly captivating animated series was released on the streaming platform on October 28, 2021.

Star Trek: Prodigy is the 10th installment of the popular franchise, Star Trek. The science fiction animated series was created by Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. The theme music for the series was composed by Michael Giacchino, and its overall music composer was Nami Melumad.

The animated series' executive producers include Rod Roddenberry, Katie Krentz, Trevor Roth, Aaron Baiers, Alex Kurtzman, and Heather Kadin, in addition to the series creators. Star Trek: Prodigy was produced by MacGregor Middleton.

Since the official exclusive clip for Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2 was released by Parmount Plus, fans of the animated show have been eagerly waiting to witness how the second part will unfold, especially after the first installment ended on such a high note.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the second part of Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, ahead of its arrival on Paramount+.

Learn all about part 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, before it premieres on Paramount+

What can be expected from Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2?

The highly anticipated second part of the animated series will premiere with the 11th episode of season 1 on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:01 AM ET on the popular streaming platform Paramount+.

The upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy episode has been titled, Asylum. Creators Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman have also acted as writers for the brand new episode, while Sung Shin and Steve In Chang Ahn have served as the directors for the episode.

The official synopsis for season 1's part 2, released by Paramount Plus, along with the official exclusive clip, reads:

"Watch a sneak peek at the mid-season return of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy as the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar and Captain Okona (Billy Campbell) flee from Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to protect Starfleet from a dangerous weapon."

How's the exclusive clip for the upcoming part 2 of season 1 looking?

The official exclusive clip for the second part of season 1 was launched on September 9, 2022, by Paramount Plus. Take a closer look at the clip below:

The exclusive sneak peek video clip provides fans with a good sense of what is about to come in the second part of Season 1 and it seems like part 2 will have a number of thrilling adventure journeys, with the characters trying to take control of several difficult situations.

Who are the cast members of Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2?

The cast list for part 2 of the Parmount Plus series' Season 1 includes Brett Gray as Dal R'El, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyndala, Angus Imrie as Zero, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jimmi Simpson as Drednok, Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona and more.

Don't forget to watch the premiere episode of Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 part 2, arriving exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 3:01 AM ET.

