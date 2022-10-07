Fall Guys announces Star Trek crossover - Dates, new items, and more

Fall Guys' latest crossover with the space adventure series Star Trek will allow players to dress their jellybean-like avatars as space-faring icons from the franchise. The cosmetics will be available in the Fall Guys store and can be unlocked via the in-game currency "Kudos."

Fall Guys was a surprise hit when it launched as a PlayStation 4 console exclusive in 2020. It has only become more fun, with the game eventually making its way to other platforms and enabling support for cross-play, allowing players, irrespective of their gaming platform of choice, to play together.

Since the battle royale title transitioned to Epic Games after being on Steam for more than a year, developer Mediatonic has been creating exciting crossover events with other pop-culture icons, including some legendary games and movies, bringing cosmetics inspired by these IPs.

Fall Guys and Star Trek crossover brings new cosmetics for players' in-game jellybeans avatar

Starting October 6, 2022, and continuing until October 10, 2022, the Fall Guys store will offer players a chance to grab some awesome skins from Star Trek, with characters like Uhura and Worf in their signature space ranger outfits.

Fall Guys... SPAAACE! 🛰️ @FallGuysGame We’ve set our store to stun!



Pick up the legendary Uhura and Worf in the Featured Store soon, along with other out of this world treats! We’ve set our store to stun!Pick up the legendary Uhura and Worf in the Featured Store soon, along with other out of this world treats! https://t.co/E24NBtiRnW

Players can also acquire a backpack shaped like the famous USS Enterprise, and a celebratory emote called “Beam Me Up" from the in-game store. The emote briefly makes the player's jellybean avatars disappear and quickly come back down with a crown in their hands, just like the Star Trek characters in the series, barring the crown part.

Since Mediatonic transitioned its game to a free-to-play model, the developers have restarted the season count, giving all new and existing players an equal chance to earn the rewards the game had previously offered.

Fall Guys... SPAAACE! 🛰️ @FallGuysGame They’re here!



Space-faring icons Uhura and Worf have beamed up into the Fall Guys Featured Store!



Live long and prosper, beans. They’re here!Space-faring icons Uhura and Worf have beamed up into the Fall Guys Featured Store!Live long and prosper, beans. https://t.co/EHueCy2TJD

The first season ran from June to September 2022, and the second and current season, known as the Satellite Scramble, has been active since mid-September and will last until November 22, 2022. The Star Trek costumes are part of the season pass for Satellite Scramble.

The Star Trek promotion will last until October 10, 2022, which gives players only a handful of days to climb the battle pass and unlock the sci-fi skins from the Star Trek series for their in-game avatars. The current season pass sports a whopping 200 levels, with the full Spock skin unlocking at level 54 and the "Live Long and Prosper" celebration emote, which unlocks at level 45.

Fall Guys... SPAAACE! 🛰️ @FallGuysGame



Hex-a-Thon is Hex-a-ON!!!



Only the most masterful players will be able to earn the Captain Redshift costume! How far will you get? Calling all tile jumpers and strategic saboteurs...Hex-a-Thon is Hex-a-ON!!!Only the most masterful players will be able to earn the Captain Redshift costume! How far will you get? Calling all tile jumpers and strategic saboteurs...Hex-a-Thon is Hex-a-ON!!!Only the most masterful players will be able to earn the Captain Redshift costume! How far will you get? 👀 https://t.co/VmXTYdngO3

Players starting fresh with the Satellite Scramble season will need to level up on the battle pass with haste if they wish to grab the Star Trek items before the new sci-fi theme arrives for the game.

Fall Guys is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

