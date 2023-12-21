"Space is key": Internet divided after Cameron Diaz says separate bedrooms for couples should be normalized

Cameron Diaz has left netizens divided after she chimed in with her thoughts on how it should be normal for couples to sleep in separate bedrooms. As she appeared on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, she spoke to hosts Molly and Sims and Emese Gormley and stated how she strongly believes that the idea of married couples having their own separate bedrooms should be “normalized.”

In the episode aired on December 19, 2023, Cameron Diaz said:

“We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go to sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

She went on and said:

"And we have the bedroom in the middle, that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

While Cameron Diaz did not state if she has the same dynamics at her home, as soon as her statement spread on social media, it went viral. Netizens were left sharing their opinions on the same, with one user saying:

Social media users pour in thoughts as Diaz's statement about couples sleeping in different bedrooms goes viral. (Image via @PopBase/ Twitter)

Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden. The couple tied the knot in January 2015, just 10 months after they first met. The couple share a daughter.

Cameron Diaz’s recent statement sparks heated debate among netizens

As Cameron Diaz talked about her ideology of couples having their own space at home, many on the internet agreed with her and stated how they too feel that space is crucial in a relationship.

As a Twitter user, @PopBase shared the news on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users pour in thoughts as Diaz's statement about couples sleeping in different bedrooms goes viral. (Image via @PopBase/ Twitter)

On the other hand, there were also a lot of people who outrightly rejected Cameron Diaz’s idea, as they said:

As Cameron Diaz shared her thoughts, she was warned by the podcast hosts about how she might be the recipient of major backlash once the podcast airs. However, Diaz has not yet spoken up on the comments of the masses.