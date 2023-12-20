Who was Benji Madden's first wife? Family explored as Cameron Diaz urges to ‘normalize’ ‘separate bedroom and houses’ for couples

The world knows Benji Madden as the acclaimed lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, but his personal life, particularly his marriage to Cameron Diaz, adds intriguing layers to the rockstar's narrative.

Before Cameron Diaz entered the picture, Benji Madden's romantic history included a significant chapter with his first wife. Madden was previously married to the Australian actress Sophie Monk. The couple tied the knot in 2006. However, the marriage with Monk was short-lived, and the couple parted ways after only a few years together.

In a recent podcast appearance, Diaz shared her perspective on this unconventional approach while emphasizing its potential benefits. Despite not adopting this lifestyle with her husband, Diaz contends such arrangements could contribute to healthier relationships.

Cameron Diaz's unconventional views

Cameron Diaz's recent remarks about 'normalizing' separate bedrooms in marriage have sparked curiosity. The actress, 51, shared the unconventional take on the December 19, 2023, episode of Molly Sims and Emese Gormley's "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast as they chatted about what they consider healthy lifestyles.

Although she clarified that this idea doesn't apply to her marriage with Madden, Diaz's openness about unconventional relationship dynamics adds an interesting layer to their story.

Diaz, who retired from acting in 2018 to focus on family life, emphasizes the importance of evolving perspectives within a marriage. During the podcast, she stated:

“We should normalize separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Following his divorce from Monk, Benji Madden's path took a remarkable turn when he met Cameron Diaz. Introduced by Nicole Richie, who is married to Benji's twin brother Joel Madden, Cameron and Benji's connection quickly blossomed into a profound romance.

Born in 1972, Cameron Diaz is a highly acclaimed American actress with a prolific career. Recognized for her roles in comedies and romances, she has received nominations for prestigious awards, including four Golden Globes.

Her breakout came with the comedy The Mask (1994) opposite Jim Carrey, followed by a Golden Globe-nominated performance in There's Something About Mary (1998).

She achieved commercial success with action comedies such as Charlie's Angels (2000) and Shrek (2001–present). Additionally, she has authored successful health books, including The Body Book (2013) and The Longevity Book (2016).

Born on March 11, 1979, Benjamin Levi Madden, also known as Benji Madden, is an American musician recognized for his role as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist in the award-winning band Good Charlotte.

In addition to his contributions to Good Charlotte, he is part of the pop-rock collaboration known as the Madden Brothers alongside his identical twin brother, Joel Madden.

The duo served as coaches on The Voice Australia from 2015 to 2016. Benji Madden remains a prominent figure in the music industry, demonstrating his talent and passion through his roles in Good Charlotte and the Madden Brothers.

The actress has been married to Benji Madden since 2015, and their union welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2020. Despite Diaz's brief return to acting in 2023 for the Netflix film Back In Action, her primary focus remains on family.