What happened to Brandon Jamal Nation III? Authorities identify 5-year-old Alabama boy killed while getting a haircut

5-year-old Brandon Jamal Nation III has been shot to death in a Bessemer home, where he went to get a haircut. Along with Nation, his barber, who was cutting his hair, was also struck by the bullet. The police, however, have not revealed the identity of the barber.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to shooting, gun violence, and the death of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities did not immediately mention the barber's condition after he was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Police are yet to identify a suspect(s) and charge them. According to al.com, they are questioning people as of now.

Alabama boy Brandon Jamal Nation III was accompanied by mother for a haircut

A fatal shooting took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in a home in Bessemer, at about 10 am local time. Two people got shot, and one casualty has been reported. The victim who died in the shooting was identified by the Jefferson County coroner’s office as Brandon Jamal Nation III. He was accompanied by his mother to the house for a haircut.

Police have begun investigating the case, and as of Monday, they have questioned two individuals as well. However, no official charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made as of now.

The exact area where the incident took place was 500 block of Seventh Avenue North. Bessemer Police Detective Justin Burmeister told al.com that Brandon Jamal Nation III and the unidentified adult male were outside when the shooting began.

"We know someone not at the house shot towards the house."

He additionally mentioned,

"We are working tirelessly to gather all available information and evidence to determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome."

Brandon was declared dead at the hospital

As per al.com, Brandon and the barber were struck after multiple shots were fired. The 5-year-old was immediately rushed to the Children’s of Alabama where he was pronounced dead at about 12:40 pm local time. The barber was also taken to a hospital, where he survived, but was reportedly in a critical state.

Expressing his sympathies, Detective Burmeister said,

"It’s terrible. Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly challenging time."

As per al.com, the death of 5-year-old Brandon Jamal Nation III has been marked as the first murder in Bessemer in 2024 and the third one in the entire Jefferson County. The three murders in the county reportedly occurred in a time span of just 24 hours. Two homicides took place on Saturday, each in Birmingham and Fairfield.

Brandon was rushed to the hospital but later died (Image via Francisco Taveira/X)

Authorities have urged the public to contact them at 205-481-4366, or 425-2411, if they have any information regarding the suspect(s). They can also contact the Bessemer police through the tip line at 205-428-3541.