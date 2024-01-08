What did Brian Tejera do? Charges explored as deputies arrest Clearwater police officer

Clearwater cop Brian Tejera has been taken into custody for allegedly sending threatening messages to his girlfriend and her family. Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy confirmed Tejera had been placed on administrative leave after the allegations came to light. The police, however, did not reveal details about Tejera's arrest immediately.

The case is currently an ongoing investigation, and the police have not revealed additional details yet. A press release issued by the Clearwater Police Department mentioned that Brian Tejera was arrested on Sunday, January 7. The Clearwater officer has reportedly worked with the department for over a decade, until his recent arrest.

Clearwater cop Brian Tejera arrested on a charge of aggravated stalking

Tejera allegedly sent threatening messages to his girlfriend, (Image via @thebax33/X)

Brian Tejera, an officer with the Clearwater Police Department, was taken into custody on Sunday. He allegedly sent threatening messages, in both written and video form, to his girlfriend and her family.

After getting arrested on Sunday, authorities have charged Tejera with aggravated stalking, as reported by ABC Action News. An investigation is being conducted into the allegations, while Tejera is placed on administrative leave. According to Police Chief Eric Gandy:

"This is a disturbing allegation. We immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed him on administrative leave."

Authorities have stated that they have booked the alleged officer into the Pasco County Jail post-arrest. The arrested officer has reportedly been working with the Clearwater Police Department since 2007.

Tejera was arrested on DUI charges in 2021

Expand Tweet

This reportedly isn't Tejera's first arrest. As per Fox news, he was taken into custody for allegedly driving under influence in August 2021 by two Tarpon Springs Police Department officials.

According to Tampa Bay Times, at about 1:10 am local time that day, the TSPD officers noticed a car getting parked in the parking lot at 501 S. Pinellas Avenue. The car was reportedly being driven haphazardly and erratically. Brian Tejera was driving the car and parked it next to one of the on-duty TSPD officers. He then approached one of them and initiated a conversation. His odd behavior made the officers believe that he was intoxicated.

He allegedly showed an "aggressive demeanor towards the officers on the scene." However, the arrest happened quite smoothly. The TSPD cops also claimed that the officer's eyes looked red and watery when they were talking to him. They added:

"For the safety of all involved, a breath test was not administered due to his behavior."

He was then charged with DUI.