What did Michael Arnold do? Charges explored as video shows man allegedly stalking New York resident Cassandra Wilusz

65-year-old Michael Arnold has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman from upstate New York. The woman has been identified as Cassandra Wilusz. She claimed that this has been going on since 2019 when Arnold first came to her restaurant in Schuylerville. Michael Arnold faces several charges including aggravated stalking.

The most disturbing part would be that Arnold allegedly used to fly over the woman's residence as well as her workplace, just to stalk her. Wilusz accused Michael Arnold of sending her pictures of her house, friends, and family members. The 65-year-old was arrested in Bennington County, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Michael Arnold has been charged with aggravated stalking after he allegedly flew over the victim's house multiple times

New Hampshire man, Michael Arnold, has been accused of stalking by a woman who lives in upstate New York. The woman, Cassandra Wilusz, accused the suspect of flying his plane over her business several times. She stated that in 2019, Arnold came to her restaurant and ordered soup, and this was when he started messaging her.

Crime Online reported that Arnold was taken into custody last week, and has been charged with aggravated stalking with court orders violation, violation of an abuse prevention order, giving police false information in order to implicate another, attempted impeding of a public officer, and resisting arrest.

Cassandra told WRGB,

"He flies so close to the house that it feels like he’s going to go through it. It’s a nightmare that just doesn’t stop."

Cassandra further added that Arnold would often throw tomatoes at her house. Arnold has allegedly taken images of Cassandra's family, house, friends, and her father who had passed away in 2017. According to Cassandra, Arnold had allegedly killed her father in 2017 in a fire. Previously, the New Hampshire man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. A restraining order was also issued, however, the alleged harassment never stopped.

Arnold claimed that someone else was driving the plane on September 28

In May 2023 Michael Arnold was seen driving by Cassandra's restaurant. The FBI got involved in the case, a month later, in June. On September 28, 2023, when Arnold was first seen by Cassandra flying his plane over her house, authorities concluded that he was violating the terms of his restraining order.

Vermont Police Department issued a press release addressing the incident, and said,

"Officers were able to determine that Arnold was, in fact, flying his airplane from the William H. Morse State Airport and last seen flying west toward New York several days earlier."

He denied flying the plane over Cassandra's house that day and claimed that someone else was flying the plane. He, however, refused to give a name to the authorities. He reportedly said,

"I might be able to, but I don’t want to throw anybody under the bus. If they don’t want to get involved, I can’t get them involved."

Arnold was freed after posting a bond of $5,000. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.