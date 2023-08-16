What did Scott Shaw do? Charges explored as San Jose State athletic trainer pleads guilty to civil rights violation

Scott Shaw, the former San Jose State University trainer, admitted in a San Jose federal courthouse, that he had inappropriately touched female students. On August 15, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of violating the civil rights of the students at the university.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault and abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

For over a decade, the 56-year-old maintained that touching the students on their buttocks, breasts, and pelvic area, was a part of legitimate medical treatments.

His case has also been compared with that of Larry Nassar, who was accused of s*xually abusing over 300 female athletes. Attorneys representing both Larry Nassar and Scott Shaw claimed that their actions were in line with osteopathic manual medicine.

Athletic trainer Scott Shaw was charged with six misdemeanor counts of abusing his authority and touching female students inappropriately

On Tuesday, August 15, Scott Shaw finally admitted that he touched the female students unlawfully, after claiming that he did so for medical purposes for about 14 years. This came after 17 students from the San Jose State's women's swimming and diving team complained against him in 2009, as per USA Today.

Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said:

"Scott Shaw abused his position of trust and authority as a public university official to s*xually assault female student-athletes who entrusted him with their medical care."

Clarke added:

"No student-athlete should ever be subject to s*xual harassment at the hands of their sports medicine director, coach or any other official at a college or university."

It was further stated that Shaw's actions violated federal law. Clarke additionally stated that the authorities stand by and support the survivors who came forward and decided to speak up against the perpetrator.

Scott was initially charged with six misdemeanor counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law, as per The New York Post. He, however, reached a plea deal and then pleaded guilty to two of the counts. After pleading guilty to the allegations, Scott faces up to 24 months behind bars. He has also been fined $200,000.

Shaw's case was re-opened in 2019 after the swim coach reported the students' accusations repeatedly

Shaw's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 14, by Judge Amy Labson Freeman. Several women, who were once victims of Shaw, were present during the change-of-plea hearing, and are expected to provide impact statements during the sentence hearing in November.

As per Bleacher Report, one of those women, who was once a San Jose State swimmer, said:

"I’m feeling a lot of relief. I never thought that I would hear him say he's guilty. I’m really ready to close this chapter and hopefully move forward."

The former swimmer was one of the first women who reported Shaw's actions to the authorities back in 2009. It was also revealed that San Jose State has decided to pay over $7 million to 30 of the women who spoke out against Scott Shaw.

Back in 2009, about 17 members of the San Jose State's women's swimming and diving team complained to the school authorities about Scott touching them inappropriately. However, the authorities cleared him of any wrongdoing. Sage Hopkins, the swim coach, however, re-reported the accusations until the case was reopened in 2019.