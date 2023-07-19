Who is Jesse Calhoun? Suspected Portland serial killer's criminal history explored amid links to 4 women's murders

38-year-old Jesse Calhoun was recently identified as a person of interest in connection to the mysterious deaths of four females in 2023. This comes after around six women were found dead between Salem and Portland. Although Calhoun is considered a person of interest in the cases, he has not been officially charged as of this writing.

Authorities dug into Jesse Calhoun's background and discovered that his criminal records dated back to early 2003. He also faced several charges between 2007 and 2019, in Baker and Multnomah Counties.

According to law enforcement officers, Jesse Calhoun was one of the 1,000 inmates who was granted clemency by ex-Governor Kate Brown. However, Governor Tina Kotek's office further revoked Jesse's clemency on July 3.

Jesse Calhoun has faced charges related to assault, harassment, theft, and more in the past

Between February and May 2023, four women were found dead in the Portland area, and authorities have identified Calhoun as a person of interest. However, he is not facing any official charges as of this writing. While authorities are yet to reveal further information about the investigation, they have provided details about Jesse Calhoun's criminal background.

In 2003, Calhoun was convicted of third-degree assault in Baker County. Then between 2007 and 2019, he faced several additional criminal charges related to drug possession, assault, harassment, theft, traffic violations, and kidnapping, as per KOIN 6 News.

In 2019, Jesse Calhoun was convicted of assaulting a public safety officer, burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and interfering with a law enforcement animal. He received a sentence of four years and two months behind bars and was not expected to be freed until June 2022.

However, almost a year before his release date, Jesse Calhoun was granted clemency and freed from jail.

“[Clemency] is an opportunity, I think, to save lives and eventually save the world and we all have to engage with every fiber of our being in this work,” then-Governor Kate Brown said, as per Oregon Live.

Authorities are yet to reveal the possible links between Jesse and the mysterious murders

Among the four women who were found dead earlier this year, the first victim was Kristin Smith. She was discovered dead on February 19, in a wooded region of the Pleasant Valley neighborhood. The second victim, Charity Lynn Perry, was found dead on April 24 in East Multnomah County. On April 30, Bridget Leann Ramsey was found dead on Harmony Road and about a week later, on May 7, Ashley Real's remains were found in a wooded area of Eagle Creek.

The Portland Police Bureau released a statement regarding the incident and expressed concern after rumors of a serial killer being in the area did the rounds online.

“The Portland Police Bureau has been hearing widespread questions and concerns about the death investigations of six women throughout the region, especially after widely distributed social media posts and news media articles appeared to suggest a connection between them,” the statement read.

It continued:

“These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point.”

While Jesse Calhoun has been identified as a person of interest in four cases, authorities haven't revealed how he is connected to the mysterious deaths.