What happened at Aiken High School? Multiple students arrested after a brawl leaves several injured

A massive fight broke out at Aiken High School on Thursday, August 3, 2023, which injured several people. The Aiken Department of Public Safety was notified about the brawl at around 12.35 pm local time. According to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, authorities also recovered a knife. However, they believe that it was not used in the brawl at Aiken High School.

Police arrested six juveniles in connection to the brawl and have charged them with misdemeanor affray. The brawl that reportedly began at the school cafeteria led to a lockdown being imposed on the school, which was later lifted.

At around 12.30 pm local time n Thursday, a resource officer of the Aiken High School notified the authorities about a massive brawl that had broken out on the school premises. Several people were injured, and one had to be taken to the hospital as well. According to Capt. Marty Sawyer,

"There are no weapons and no guns involved in this. There has not been a shooting."

The Aiken High School student, who was taken to the hospital, reportedly sustained a fracture in the arm. The school uploaded a post on its official website, which read:

"Situations of this nature threaten the sense of safety and security that students and staff deserve to have on our campus, and we know that is necessary for teachers to teach and students to learn."

It was further stated that the school authorities are cooperating with the police in investigating the brawl. In addition, they have mentioned that there might be some delay and chaos in regular school activities due to the huge police presence. Counselors are also expected to be available at the Aiken High School.

Guardians and students are skeptical about how safe it is at the school

When the school was on lockdown, a statement was issued by the school district, notifying the same. It read:

"Our school is on a soft lockdown at this time as law enforcement secured the scene, investigates and provides support. All students are safe and in classrooms awaiting further instruction."

Deneria Hartley, a student of the school, shared her experience of the horrific incident. She described how scared she was and that she was just crying when the fight broke out on Thursday. She added:

"I looked back, and I was like "oh no." So, I ran, and we just kept running and running to our third block."

Guardians are wondering how to keep the school premises safer and questioning the existing safety measures at the school. A parent, Clara Walker, whose daughter is a senior, said:

"I am very worried because my daughter suffers from depression. She was very nervous when I called her."

She was also asked if her daughter was doing fine, to which she just responded with a "No." Another gurdian, Catherine Herring, who was waiting to pick up her granddaughter, described the incident to be "scary."

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to find the real cause behind the brawl that broke out.