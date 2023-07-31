What did Zachery Ty Bryan do? Incident explored as Home Improvement star arrested on assault charges 

On Friday, July 28, Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on allegations of assault. The 41-year-old actor and film producer was accused of physically abusing an unidentified woman at a residence in Eugene, Oregon. The authorities have not released much information except that the incident was domestic in nature.

According to TMZ, the Eugene Police Department told reporters that Zachery Ty Bryan has been charged with felony assault in violation of the abuse prevention act. This means he supposedly attacked someone who was granted a restraining order against him. The actor is currently under police custody.

The timeline of the assault allegations against Zachery Ty Bryan

As per Entertainment Weekly, Zachery Ty Bryan is no stranger to assault allegations. In October 2020, the former child star was arrested in Eugene for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and interfering with making a report. The victim was identified as his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

After the 2020 arrest, Bryan denied any claims saying that the incident could not be considered physical assault.

"We didn't even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had (thin walls), everybody could hear… At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something," he said.

Despite Bryan's claims that he was innocent, he eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor, menacing, and assault.

"I could've fought it, but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day," he said.

In the past, Johnnie Faye Cartwright claimed that Bryan had abusive tendencies. Cartwright told authorities that in the month leading up to the 2020 assault, Bryan had choked her, punched her, and pulled her hair.

After the 2020 assault, Eugene Police wrote:

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim’s phone from her when she tried to call 911. The two have been in a relationship."

After the assault incident, he got engaged to Cartwright in 2021. The couple have three children together.

Officials have not yet confirmed if the incident that occurred in July 2023 is connected to the 2020 assault allegations. Police reportedly responded to reports of a physical dispute between a man and a woman. When officers arrived at the scene, Zachery Ty Bryan was not present. Authorities later tracked him down, detained and booked him on the assault-related charges.