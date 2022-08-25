Who is Devin Ratray? 'Home Alone' actor faces investigation for alleged abuse in NYC

Devin Ratray, the 45-year-old actor known for his role in Home Alone, is under investigation for a 2017 s*xual assault.

According to CNN, Lisa Smith has accused Devin Ratray of drugging and assaulting her in his Manhattan apartment. Smith reported the case soon after it occurred. However, she accused the New York Police Department of not being cooperative at the time, dissuading her from filing charges.

According to Lisa Smith, she was a guest at Ratray's apartment, but fell unconscious after he allegedly drugged her. She told the authorities that she was subsequently physically violated by the actor.

She told CNN:

"I remember waking up and I couldn't move. I couldn't really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch."

Smith accused the NYPD of not taking her accusations seriously. She said the officers were unhelpful as they demotivated her to pursue the case further at the time.

As per People News, the NYPD has denied Smith's accusation. In an official news release, they claimed that the victime had made the choice not to pursue the charges at the time.

The department statement read:

"The NYPD takes s*xual assault and r*pe cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors."

The case is still under investigation. As of now, Devin Ratray faces no official charges.

Who is Devin Ratray?

Devin Ratray, who was born in New York City, is an actor who began his career at the age of nine. The son of two actors, Ratray had early roles in Where are the Children, Little Monsters, and Dennis the Menace. However, his most famous role was as Buzz McAlistair in the Home Alone franchise. As an adult, Ratray had roles in critically-acclaimed films such as Blue Ruin and Nebraska.

However, the child actor's image first shifted last year when he was arrested on December 2021 for a domestic abuse case. Before the Lisa Smith case emerged, Devin Ratray was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in an Oklahoma hotel room.

Deadline reported last December that the incident occurred after an argument between Devin Ratray and his then-girlfriend. Supposedly, the actor was angry at his girlfriend because she had not been able to sell his autographs to fans.

LivingaLot reported that the arrest affadavit read:

“Ratray then pushed his girlfriend onto the room’s bed, pressed one of his hands against her throat, pressed his other hand over her mouth and applied pressure."

The New York Post reported that Ratray pleaded not guilty in the 2021 domestic abuse case. In October, he will be due in court once more for the domestic abuse charge.

Edited by Priya Majumdar