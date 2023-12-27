Watch: Bodycam video shows North Dakota lawmaker Nicholas Rios allegedly use racist slurs during DUI arrest

Williston Republican state Rep. Nicholas Rios has been taken into custody, for allegedly drinking under the influence. The incident took place on Friday, December 15, 2023. Along with being intoxicated, he has also allegedly used racist and homophobic slurs during the arrest. According to authorities, Rios also denied taking a chemical test.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to racist comments. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nicholas Rios disclosed that, before to the traffic check, he was going to a Christmas party, per CBS News. Police confirmed that after they placed Rios inside the police car, he continued ranting the entire time.

State Representative Nicholas Rios faces several misdemeanor charges after he was arrested last week for driving under the influence

On December 15, as Nicholas Rios, the Williston Republican State Representative was heading to a Christmas Party, officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the car then.

Bodycam footage of the entire incident has been released. Officer Alexander Welch noticed an open beer container in the backseat after Rios was pulled over. According to the cops, he was pulled over for failing to stay in the lane.

According to Officer Welch, the state rep. 'was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory.' He allegedly further tried using his political position to influence the officers on duty.

In the bodycam footage, Rios can be heard saying inappropriate homophobic slurs. The footage also captured him telling the officers that he would call the North Dakota attorney general, Drew Wrigley, and report the situation.

Rios continued ranting even after he was sitting inside the patrol car. He was heard telling one of the officers,

"How many of your... friends and family members have been... brutalized and terrorized by... migrants? Your country is being taken over by f***ing migrants and refugees."

Political leaders have sought for Rios' resignation

CNN reported several of the disturbing comments made by Nicholas Rios. He allegedly said,

"You’re arresting me for driving home while people come into your country and rape your women? And I’m the bad guy?"

Post the unfortunate incident, some Republican leaders have called for the lawmaker's resignation. CBS News reported a statement given by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, where he said,

"There is no room in the legislature, or our party, for this behavior. I understand people make mistakes, but his comments and defiance to law enforcement are beyond the pale."

According to CNN, Rios issued a statement saying,

"Moving forward after this night I feel like I have to emphasize my complete and total commitment to supporting Law Enforcement. I messed up big time and I am truly sorry."

CBS News further confirmed that Nicholas Rios has been charged with misdemeanor counts of drunken driving. According to a police report, his next court appearance has been scheduled for January 4, 2023. News outlets have tried contacting the North Dakota Republican Party, for any comment over the December 15 arrest, however, no response has been received, as of now.