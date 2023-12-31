Detailed Dispatch report exposes how Lee Sun-kyun fell victim to a erroneous police investigation

As the world mourns the untimely death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, the South Korean media outlet Dispatch continues to report on the alleged carelessness by the media outlets and the police involved in the actor's drug case.

On December 29, 2023, the South Korean media Dispatch published a report regarding the erroneous police investigation that led to the tragic incident where the renowned late actor Lee Sun-kyun fell victim to it.

Dispatch reports that Incheon Police wanted to use Lee Sun-kyun as a scapegoat for increasing their public image

On December 27, 2023, Dispatch reported that Lee Sun-kyun was found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in Jongno-gu in Seoul amid the ongoing drug investigation that has been underway since last October. The actor consistently denied the accusations against him.

Later, his agency announced that the actor had passed away, and the Incheon Police were compelled to state to clarify their stance as they started facing backlash from netizens. The police said, as reported by Dispatch,

"There were no problems with the investigation process. It did not take any time"

Dispatch disagreed with the Incheon Police and stated there were numerous issues during the drug investigation process. They framed a timeline and reported on it, highlighting how the Incheon Police were investigating Kim, the manager of an adult entertainment facility, and how Kim gave out Lee Sun-kyun's name to the police.

Starting on October 18, the police issued a progress report where they included the eight people involved in the illegal drug use case, including Lee Sun-kyun, Kim, Han, Jeong, Jeon, Yu, Hwang, and Lee.

The police reported how the My Mister actor was involved in illegal drug use, including injecting marijuana at Kim's home in Seoul. The individuals mentioned above involved in the drug investigation case injected a drug called philopon in Gangnam in June 2023. Kim was arrested on the aforementioned date.

Refuting the Incheon Police's report, Dispatch reported that the authorities did not conduct an accurate investigation. They stated how the accused Han, reported by the police to inject philopon in Gangnam, was incarcerated in July 2023.

On the next day, October 19, 2023, as the reports spread like wildfire in South Korea, several news outlets ran exclusives stating that the famous actor L was under investigation for the illegal consumption of drugs.

Since the police had already arrested the main accused, Kim, she was suspected of blackmailing and demanding $232,000 USD from My Mister actor. Dispatch reported that Kim used Lee Sun-kyun's name to lessen her jail sentence, and the police used the actor to enhance their prestige in front of the public. The outlet accused the police of believing her statement without fact-checking it.

Fast-forwarding to November 24, 2023, Dispatch further showcased how the media play diverted attention from Lee Sun-kyun's drug case, further leading to trouble for the later actor.

On that day, his second hair follicle test provided a negative result for drug use, resulting in a backlash towards Incheon Police on how G-Dragon and Lee Sun-kyun went through an unwanted drug test.

KBS News at that moment published a phone call transcript between Lee Sun-kyun and Kim, thus using media play to divert public attention from the drug test results that were enough to prove the innocence of the actor.

Dispatch reported how the Incheon Police collaborated with the media to direct all the attention to Lee Sun-kyun.

Meanwhile, another media outlet, JTBC, reported on December 26, 2023, that the My Mister actor used a straw to consume drugs via his nose.

However, the actor denied all the allegations. According to Dispatch, Lee Sun-kyun stated in his statement and questioned Kim why the pills needed to be taken through the nose and with a straw, to which Kim replied that the drugs work faster if inhaled, and the actor can try them as well. The actor further stated that since a friend of hers recommended the pills, he did not take much and inhaled them.

On the same day, he was under investigation by the police for nineteen hours straight, and he also asked for a lie detector test to prove his innocence. All this information was leaked to the media, resulting in increasing backlash from netizens.

Dispatch concluded their report by stating how the Incheon Police used the actor to escape backlash from netizens for their erroneous investigation.

They relied on hostess Kim's statement, who was involved in repeated illegal drug consumption cases, as the sole evidence against the actor.

Even after the actor had negative drug test results and requested a lie detector test, the Dispatch accused the police of using the media to protect their reputation and expose details of My Mister actor's personal life.

The actor's tragic death has resulted in heavy criticism against media outlets, Incheon Police, and online haters for handling the actor's case in such an erroneous manner.