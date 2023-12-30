K-media confirms two women who blackmailed late actor Lee Sun-kyun reportedly extorted money from several other individuals

With the discovery of a suspected chronic extortionist, the case of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun has taken an unexpected turn. This discovery deepens the current story and adds to the depressing mood surrounding the sorrow of the talented actor's premature death. It has been alleged that a twenty-something lady was involved in similar actions with other males. She is suspected of blackmailing and extorting 50 million KRW (about 38,624 USD) from the late Lee Sun-kyun.

Expand Tweet

She reportedly tricked many guys she met on a dating app by making up tales about being pregnant or having a medical emergency in order to get money, according to a K-media investigation by Kukmin Ilbo, who was given the grade "A" by the media.

Certain people were tricked into transferring money, which varied from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, by 'A' using threats and fraudulent claims of fatherhood. In addition, a second woman by the name Kim Nam-hee had extorted 350 million KRW ($269,231) from Lee Sun-kyun and disappeared. Kim Nam-hee and 'A' were roommates, as per media reports.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and suicide.

Woman who targeted late actor Lee Sun-kyun and extorted money under false claims have blackmailed several

One doubtful individual, nevertheless, had a paternity test done, which refuted the claims. The 28-year-old 'A' avoided court hearings after being accused of extortion and blackmail, which led to the Incheon Police Agency's Metropolitan Investigation Unit obtaining an arrest order.

Expand Tweet

Notably, 'A' is also connected to revealing the private life of Lee Sun-kyun and intimidating him with force because of his friendship with celebrity Kim. The Parasite actor, who committed suicide while being investigated for drug charges, was blackmailed by a lady in her twenties.

An online X account, @KidNqv, posted a report on the accused lady, along with screenshots of her chats with the late actor. As reported by the account, the woman goes by the name of Ms. Park. She is a 1995 native of Wonju, who resided in the same apartment complex as Ms. Kim and is a single mother who has threatened extortion by posing as a hacker.

Reportedly, Park blackmailed Kim Nam-hee for 350 million KRW ($269,231) while using a disguise, which the latter extorted from Lee Sun-kyun and fled from the scene. To recover the money, Park resorted to contacting Lee Sun-kyun directly and blackmailed him to pay her 50 million KRW, or she would publicly reveal his chats with Kim Nam-hee.

Park threatened Lee via Kakaotalk and wrote:

I've wasted too much time with Ms. Kim, a drug addict, and I will catch her. I'll also take the money back. Recover the entire amount given to Ms. Kim. I'll say there's nothing left, 100%, that's a lie. This afternoon, retrieve the entire amount and refresh Lee Sun-kyun's phone and cloud. Exit the KakaoTalk app. If everything goes smoothly, I won't contact you anymore, and it will be concluded."

Park then continued with her blackmail and told Lee Sun-kyun:

"If there is additional harm from Ms. Kim's call today, I will release the original recording from Ms. Kim's phone. I've also identified the number through a week of surveillance. In the 16-minute recording, there's drug use and erosion of character. Make a wise decision and respond."

Expand Tweet

On December 29, 2023, South Korean media outlet Kukmin Ilbo reported that Park also threatened people, using false allegations of being pregnant in an attempt to get them to shell out child support.

"You are the father of this child, and you must provide child support. If you don't provide the money, I will expose this information publicly." (as reported by Allkpop)

Several people who trusted her handed her money on the pretense of paying child support. It is said that, at least, five men lost anywhere from thousands to tens of millions of Korean won (about $2,000 to $5,000) in this fraud. A man who questioned the woman's authenticity had his paternity tested and found he was not the father. The victims are deliberating about reporting the woman for criminal activity at this point.

On December 27, 2023, official sources revealed that the 28-year-old lady known as 'A' (Park) had an arrest warrant out for her on suspicion of blackmail and extortion from the Metropolitan Investigation Unit of the Incheon Police Agency.

The previous day, on December 27, 2023, at her scheduled court appearance at the Incheon District Court, 'A' (Park), who was already under a pre-arrest warrant, did not show up and did not provide a reason for her absence.

Expand Tweet

Lee Sun-kyun's wife Jeon Hye-jin and kids left with a mountain of debt, public humiliation, and regret following his untimely death

Lee Sun-kyun's controversy has made him, his wife, and his two kids the focus of public attention as a result of his extramarital affair. Even though Lee Sun-kyun was well-known, he was not as wealthy as other well-known people, and his wife—actress Jeon Hye-jin—handled the family funds.

The late actor ultimately borrowed 350 million KRW ($269,231) from close friends and family. Until the news leaked, neither Jeon Hye-jin nor his colleagues was aware of the matter. Following this, brands and business partnerships were withdrawn due to the substance abuse charges made against Lee Sun-kyun in October 2023.

Expand Tweet

Actress Jeon Hye-jin and Lee had a lovely relationship and raised two boys together since 2009. However, after testing negative for the narcotics exams thrice, he withdrew from a drama in October 2023 due to controversy around rumors of alleged drug usage.

Lee Sun-kyun's penalty for films and advertising contract termination due to his alleged drug case was estimated at around 10 billion KRW ($7.7 million USD) which he mentioned in his suicide note. In order to lessen the consequences for her husband, Jeon Hye-jin had to sell their Nonhyeon, Gangnam house for 15 billion KRW ($11.6 million USD). It was clear that Lee Sun-kyun's death had left his widow with debts, in addition to emotional suffering.

The news of Lee's death on December 27, 2023, marked the apex of the catastrophe when his dead body was found inside a parked vehicle near Waryong Park. On December 28, Jeon Hye-jin learned that the forthcoming Mission Cross, the film in which she had a supporting part, has been delayed indefinitely.

Expand Tweet

Disclaimer: Get assistance right away if you think that you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm or suicide by getting in touch with organizations that specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention both domestically (India +91-9152987821) and internationally.