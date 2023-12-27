Parasite famed actor Lee Sun-kyun reportedly leaves a will behind for his wife before passing away

Amid a police inquiry into possible drug usage, 48-year-old actor Lee Sun-kyun, who rose to worldwide prominence in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, passed away in Seoul. The Associated Press and Korean media sources, citing local police, verified his death. According to Yonhap News, a Korean news site, Lee Sun-kyun's wife informed the authorities that he had left a message that resembled a suicide note.

The Seongbuk police declined to say anything more, not even whether they had concluded Lee committed suicide. However, according to South Korean media, including Yonhap News Agency, Lee's family told police early on Wednesday, December 27 that he had left home after penning a note or "will" that sounded a lot like a su*cide note.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. KST on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, police discovered Lee Sun-kyun comatose inside his car in a park in Seoul, the site reported. The Seoul's Seongbuk police station reported that they received a distress call at 10:12 AM, KST claiming that the person's husband had left the house leaving behind a suicide note.

"My husband had left the house after writing a note that resembles a will." (as reported by AllKpop)

Immediately responding to the emergency call, the police tracked down the man's car in a Jongno-gu park at about 10:30 AM, where they discovered the actor unresponsive. Later, Seongbuk police said, Lee's corpse was sent to a neighboring hospital in Seoul.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and suicide.

Amid drug charges actor Lee Sun-kyun from South Korea was discovered dead in his automobile, reportedly by su*cide

Lee Sun-kyun has been the subject of a local police investigation for the last few months in connection with drug-related claims along with BIGBANG idol G-Dragon. He was reportedly interrogated on accusations of smoking marijuana and other illicit narcotics, according to Yonhap News. Lee repeatedly stated earlier that he had been duped into doing narcotics.

The actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, revealed in October 2023 that Lee had been the subject of threats and extortion for his alleged drug use. According to Yonhap News, he came out negative in the authorities' drug testing.

After being questioned by authorities for 19 hours on December 24, 2023, over his suspected drug usage, actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite left early on Sunday morning. Regarding the allegations of drug usage, the 48-year-old actor restated his earlier remarks, saying he "honestly" responded to inquiries about it without providing any details.

Lee Sun-kyun and his attorney showed up at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters on Saturday morning. Incheon is located around 30 km west of Seoul. In accordance with human rights laws, no police inquiry may occur between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.; yet, the Incheon police claimed that the actor permitted an overnight probe.

Lee has been under fire since the beginning of the year for allegedly consuming marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a girl who works at an upscale club in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood. He was questioned on the same issue on October 28 and November 4. The cops said that they would only question Lee overnight.

Following media revelations about his alleged drug usage in October, Lee filed a case against two individuals, including the hostess, alleging they had blackmailed him. According to reports, the police have requested an arrest warrant for the second individual after the hostess was taken into custody last month.

In addition, Lee Sun-kyun had further requested the police to do a polygraph test on him and the blackmailers to prove his innocence but his pleas went unheard reportedly.

The actor stated that he had been deceived into taking the pills by the hostess and that he was unaware of what he was consuming. Lee passed the thorough drug test administered by the National Forensic Service last month as well as the quick reagent test carried out during police investigations.

Meanwhile, on December 27, 2023, when police and rescue personnel first discovered Lee Sun-kyun in a car parked on a street in northern Seoul, they assumed he was unconscious. However, Seongbuk police station in Seoul reports that emergency personnel subsequently verified his death after a few minutes of discovering the body of the actor.

With a lengthy career spanning from 1999 to 2007, the actor initially rose to prominence in South Korea as a lead in the romantic comedy Coffee Prince and the medical drama Behind the White Tower along with the popular drama My Mister, where he portrayed the lead male character in 2018.

In Bong Joon-ho's 2019 film Parasite, he played the tech titan Park Dong-ik, which catapulted him to international acclaim. Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his two children and his spouse, the South Korean actress Jeon Hye-jin.

Disclaimer: Get assistance right away if you think that you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm or suicide by getting in touch with organizations that specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention both domestically and internationally.