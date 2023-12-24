"Hopefully, they'll learn from this": Fans react as JTBC apologizes to G-Dragon for defaming the artist with false allegations

On December 21, Yang Won-bo, the host of JTBC News' Scandal Supervisor, formally apologized to G-Dragon for the way they covered his most recent narcotics incident. The presenter recognized that material from the early reports, which were broadcast during the course of the police investigation, may have shown the Crayon singer in an improper or inaccurate light.

Seeing the effect of their reporting, the anchor apologized for any anguish or difficulty that may have been brought to the BIG BANG idol and his supporters.

For the last two months, JTBC has been spreading untrue rumors about G-Dragon, accusing him of drug abuse and misbehaving, and even making fun of him. JTBC anchors criticized the Crayon singer for his actions when he showed up at the police station, saying he should have apologized in public.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

"The lawsuit is scary, huh?: Fans show support for G-Dragon as JTBC extends a long-overdue apology to the star

Other than their televised reporting, JTBC published articles of his acts featuring critical headlines, like "Snoring, stretching... G-Dragon, is this a gesture to claim innocence?" These remarks indicated bad judgment about his behavior during the inquiry.

The host of JTBC News, Yang Won-bo, apologized on national television and said,

"To G-Dragon and fans, we would like to apologize from the bottom of our hearts."

On December 21, 2023, the BIG BANG idol called it quits with his former management company, YG Entertainment. After leaving the former company, G-Dragon announced on the same day that he had signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. That morning, Jo Sung-hae, the CEO of Galaxy Corporation, made a resolute commitment to safeguarding the Crayon singer's image during a media conference.

The CEO declared that whoever was behind damaging reports, postings, videos, or other defamatory information regarding the idol would face severe legal consequences from the firm.

They gave themselves until December 28 to remove any false information about the Crayon singer. The agency also urged the media to be cautious while covering the BIG BANG idol's substance incident, stressing how crucial it is to provide him with the freedom to continue making music without unnecessary obstacles.

JTBC issued a formal apology to G-Dragon on the same day during a broadcast of Scandal Supervisor.

Fans of the celebrity responded to the apology on social media and appreciated the attempt, despite the possibility that all may not be forgiven by them.

More about the drug abuse allegations against G-Dragon

After a protracted investigation by the drug criminal investigation section of the Incheon Police Agency, G-Dragon, the well-known musician and member of the legendary K-pop group BIG BANG, may finally officially be absolved of drug charges. Naver News broke the story, which established the singer's innocence in the current legal matter.

When the Crayon singer, whose actual name is Kwon Jiyong, was booked by the authorities in October on suspicion of drug-related charges, the investigation into him commenced. The artist wasn't incarcerated at this time, though.

Police summoned him in for interrogation and tested samples of his hair and urine, both of which came back negative. Rumours about the Crayon singer manipulating the evidence persisted, despite the results being adverse.

Previously, the BIG BANG idol was the subject of a police investigation on October 25, 2023, according to reports regarding his drug use. In South Korea, it is against the law to take drugs recreationally. Two days later, on October 27, the rapper-singer formally released a statement in which he refuted claims that he had abused drugs.

His case became public because it was rumored that actor from Parasite had been arrested for drug use. The two incidents were being looked into independently. However, G-Dragon had a hair and urine test to be scrutinized for drugs on November 6, 2023, when he went to the police to be questioned.

Meanwhile, fans of the BIG BANG idol have been celebrating this development and have supported the musician throughout the inquiry. Due to the damaging effects that false accusations may have on a person's image, many fans pleaded with the Crayon singer-rapper to file a lawsuit against individuals who unjustly accused him.

It is important to note that G-Dragon was investigated for utilizing illicit narcotics for the second time. South Korea has strict regulations against drug misuse, and using illicit narcotics both within and outside the nation is unlawful for its residents.

Prosecutors in South Korea looked into him in 2011 for using marijuana, but he was never charged. At the time, the prosecution stated that the man was just 23 years old, that it was his first violation, and that the amount of marijuana discovered in his system was minimal.

In the meantime, G-Dragon is reported to make a musical comeback in 2024, and his fans are awaiting his forthcoming releases with bated breaths.

Disclaimer: Please get in touch with the authorities and report anyone you know who is having problems with alcohol or drugs. Numerous hotlines are accessible for the same on the internet.