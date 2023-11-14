"We are with you": Fans show support as G-Dragon speaks up about his innocence in latest interview amid ongoing drug scandal

On Monday, November 13, 2023, in an exclusive interview with Yonhap News TV's NewsPrime, G-Dragon addressed the reports of his alleged involvement in a drug abuse case, as was reported by multiple media outlets last month.

G-Dragon explained that he chose to engage in the interview in order to establish his innocence and dispel any false information that had been going around about him. He clarified that although he was really hesitant, he ultimately decided to go for it so he could tell the truth and prove his innocence to the world:

"I had a lot of concerns about deciding to do the interview myself, but I decided to gather my courage to show the public my innocence and deliver the truth."

There has been an outpouring of support on social media ever since the idol's interview was made public.

Fans of G-Dragon come out in support of him following his interview

In the interview with Yonhap News, G-Dragon voiced with certainty that the complete drug test conducted by the Incheon Police Agency would come out negative. He reiterated that if any drugs were found in his body, it would be preposterous since he has never provided or acquired drugs from anyone:

"Once again, I have never used drugs, nor have I ever given or received drugs from anyone, so if any substances were detected in my body, it would be impossible."

The Crayon singer also addressed rumors regarding his habit of stretching his body all the time, which has been pointed out as evidence of his alleged drug use. He mentioned that he has been in the entertainment industry for the last 30 years and has been dancing for so long that his body is more flexible compared to a regular person. He claimed that he has thus developed the habit of stretching his body while walking or sitting.

In a similar vein, he further explained the reason behind his reported speech slur, which was also cited by many as evidence of his drug use back back when the entire scandal started around October 25, 2023. The singer clarified that as a prominent public figure, he has to pause and compose his thoughts before answering any questions. He further added this has nothing to do with substance abuse:

"As for the way I speak, at some point, every word I say can be misrepresented, and as I gain influence, I become cautious. As I feel burdened and under the compulsion to speak responsibly, I have to remember and think carefully for a long time when I say something."

Furthermore, the BIGBANG idol firmly denied using drugs during his interview with Yonhap News on November 13, 2023, and even addressed accusations regarding his attempt to obliterate evidence by completely shaving his body hair:

"The content of the article titled 'Shaved Entire Body' is entirely different from the truth. After last year's album activities, I have not bleached or dyed my hair for over a year. The most important point is that I voluntarily submitted my hair, fingernails, and toenails for examination to prove my innocence, even though the police had neither a warrant for communication nor a body search warrant."

Ever since the interview came out, the BIGBANG idol's fans have stormed social media with posts in his support and trended hashtags and phrases like 'STAY STRONG G-DRAGON' and 'WeStandWithGDRAGON' worldwide as they came forward to showcase their solidarity.

Netizens dig up old videos of G-Dragon in the wake of the scandal

Previously, following the allegations of drug misuse against the BIGBANG celebrity, online users brought back a couple of G-Dragon clips from a few months before the singer was booked for drug abuse on October 25, 2023.

In one of the videos, the star was seen arriving at the Incheon airport for his planned vacation abroad, looking irregular and seemingly disheveled.

Meanwhile, in one clip from 2022, G-Dragon is seen at the legendary Monte Carlo beach for Chanel's Cruise collection presentation. Many pointed out how his speaking mannerisms in the video are markedly different from his otherwise well-articulated earlier conversations.

The discrepancy is evident in a side-by-side speech comparison video that circulated on social media. His well-spoken and lucid responses from a 2015 interview were highlighted by commentators, who juxtaposed them with his noticeably slurred speech from a 2022 video clip that sparked discussions and concerns among internet users.

Further, a few netizens shared a clip from someone's wedding where G-Dragon was invited and put the idol's body language and mannerisms under severe scrutiny.

Additionally, accusations against Parasite movie star Lee Sun-kyun were made a few days before G-Dragon was booked for alleged drug misuse, on October 25, 2023.

While the recent accusations might lead to major career losses for the BIGBANG artist given the current situation, his fans have continued to remain steadfast in their support for the actor.