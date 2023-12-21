BIGBANG's G-Dragon leaves YG Entertainment after absolution from drug charges

BIGBANG member G-Dragon will be officially parting ways with YG Entertainment. It is reported that he will soon join Galaxy Corporation -- an AI Metaverse Company-- which on December 20, announced that they will hold a press conference on December 21 to explain further plans for the BIGBANG rapper. They have also given an update on his upcoming schedule now that he has been cleared of all drug allegations.

Although the fashion muse and singer will not be present during the press conference, his new agency has laid down a detailed scheme for his activities that will follow in 2024.

Seoul Sports earlier reported that there was a possibility of G-Dragon renewing his contract with YG Entertainment. Later that day, a representative from YG Entertainment shared an official statement on BIGBANG's official website.

YG Entertainment announces G-Dragon's departure from the agency via official statement

On December 20, YG Entertainment, which launched BIGBANG in 2006, shared that the Today crooner would be leaving the agency.

They briefly shared:

"G-Dragon was one of the representative artists of our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honor. We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start."

His exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in June this year. However, the company continued to collaborate with him through a separate contract for advertisements and other promotional events.

Fans are excited for the 35-year-old singer-songwriter and his upcoming journey under Galaxy Corporation. As per certain media outlets, he will be making a comeback in the following year.

In October, G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji-Yong, was booked for illegal drug use. Upon police investigation, all the test results came back negative, proving that the rapper was innocent. Luckily, on Tuesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police dropped all the charges on the former leader of the K-pop band after failing to attain testimonies supporting the charges against him.

In a conversation with Yonhap News TV last month, the former leader of BIGBANG, denied all the allegations, claiming that he has never used any drugs.

"I have never used drugs, received or given drugs from or to anyone."

About all the accusations put against the K-pop rapper, Galaxy Corporation has announced that they will take action against anyone who has tried to defame the This Love singer. They have given a week's deadline to delete all the videos and photos from social media to avoid getting sued by them.

"Our relationship with G-Dragon isn't simple artist agency relationship, it is a partnership challenging things that have never been done before in the world."

During the press conference, the CEO of Galaxy Corporation also mentioned that they will work on presenting the K-pop superstar in a new light.