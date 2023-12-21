"War is over": Fans react to G-Dragon parting ways with YG Entertainment, confirming signing with a new agency

BIGBANG's G-Dragon officially signed with a new agency, parting ways with his longtime management agency, YG Entertainment. Fans of the acclaimed K-pop star shared their reactions, expressing their happiness with his new journey.

Previously, it was speculated that the singer had signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. On December 21, G-Dragon held an official press conference with Galaxy Corporation at the JW Marriott Hotel, confirming the news. It has led to a happy wave among the fans as they shared their thoughts on social media.

“Finally we free”: Fans reacted to G-Dragon officially leaving YG Entertainment, signing an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation

The BIGBANG member overcame the drug intake allegations by the Incheon Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Unit on December 13. On December 19, the Drug Crime Investigation Unit decided not to proceed with any charges against him. He was fully acquitted of all the charges and declared innocent due to a lack of evidence.

During the controversy, his former agency, YG Entertainment, responded to not knowing anything about the allegations made against the idol as he was not an artist under the label. It indirectly confirmed that they had not renewed their exclusive contract with G-Dragon since it ended in June this year.

On December 21, during the press conference, the artist announced that he was signing an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. The supporters of the K-pop singer expressed their excitement after hearing this news.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on YG Entertainment’s latest statement confirming the artist's departure from the agency after 17 years. Many fans were seen celebrating this moment, as they were not happy with the previously released statement by the agency.

Galaxy Corporation on malicious comments G-Dragon

On December 21, welcoming the CROOKED singer to Galaxy Corporation, as reported by Newsen, Director Jo Seong-hae said:

"There have been many inquiries about G-Dragon's future and actions after the investigation has concluded, especially his relationship with Galaxy. So, I would like to speak to you here today. More than anything, it is also an opportunity to organize so that Kwon Ji-yong, who has gone through a difficult time, can return to the public as an artist."

He added:

"We ask for your encouragement, interest, and support so that Galaxy and G-Dragon can embark on a good journey in the future."

Regarding the malicious comments and posts made against the idol, the agency sent out a warning to take legal action with no leniency after December 28. They have asked the authors to either delete the posts or rectify the false information shared, defaming the artist, before the date given by the agency.