"Korean police & media vilified him": Netizens outraged as an online forum reveals late actor Lee Sun-kyun being blackmailed by two women

According to South Korea's emergency office, actor Lee Sun-kyun, who is best known for his part in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was discovered dead inside his parked automobile on the morning of December 27, 2023. According to Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, Lee, 48, was discovered after his wife informed the police that he had left the house and that she had discovered what looked to be a suicide note.

According to the most recent developments in the case of the late Lee Sun-kyun, a lady in her 20s who used threats to extract millions of KRW from the deceased actor was apprehended by police as she tried to escape. Afterward, on December 29, a post from the online forum MLBPARK provided a thorough rundown of the whole extortion case.

As stated in the article, Kim, the entertainment industry matron who is said to have had an affair with the late star, was close companions with 'A,' the twenty-something woman who threatened and blackmailed Lee Sun-kyun. Fans and netizens from all across the world expressed their disgust and rage over the news as this led to the actor's demise. An X user, @binsprins, wrote "The Korean police & media vilified him in every way."

Expand Tweet

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and suicide.

Netizens condemn South Korean media & police for crucifying late actor Lee Sun-kyun and tweet, "deserve to lose their jobs"

The unexpected death of actor Lee Sun-kyun has left a broad community and the Korean entertainment business in mourning. The actor was the subject of a comprehensive inquiry before due to drug-related claims. Lee Sun-kyun continuously maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, revealing that he had been the target of blackmail.

Law enforcement persisted in questioning Lee Sun-kyun despite his denials, and the public proceeded to learn intimate facts about the actor's personal life. This included the release of unpublished audio exchanges between the management of an entertainment venue and Lee, in which the latter claimed that the former had used drugs at home.

Expand Tweet

As per the detailed post on the Korean online forum MLBPARK, it was mentioned that to protect her privacy, the woman who went by "A" met Kim at the jail. Kim was imprisoned for drug usage, while the former was spending time for fraud. That strange environment was where they bonded deeply. Both the ladies shared an apartment block after being freed from prison. Kim, who was working at an entertainment venue at the time, told "A" about her newfound infatuation with a celebrity during this period.

"A" gained access to Kim's phone and sent pictures and talks between Kim and a celebrity on Kakaotalk to "A's" personal Telegram account. Then, using Telegram, "A" reportedly threatened Kim in secret, claiming that the phone had been hacked and requesting 100 million KRW ($77,254 USD) from Kim. Kim reportedly alerted Lee Sun-kyun of the threat against her and told the late actor that she was being blackmailed.

She notifies Lee Sun-kyun that the offender has asked for 300 million KRW, or around $231,745 USD, from her. Additionally, she turns to "A" for advice on the matter without being aware that "A" was the original blackmailer. In response, 'A' deftly counsels Kim to transfer the money as requested by the blackmailer. However, Kim soon uncovers the truth about "A" and as soon as she receives 300 million KRW from actor Lee Sun-kyun, she disappears into thin air.

Expand Tweet

Then, using the contact logs between him and Kim as leverage, "A" directly contacts the deceased actor, Lee Sun-kyun. She reportedly threatens to reveal the nature of his connection with Kim if he doesn't pay her 200 million KRW ($154,303.22 USD). "A" successfully extorts 50 million KRW ($38,624 USD) from him blackmailing as the late actor realized that he was duped by both women.

However, after blackmailing and extorting money from the Parasite famed actor, "A" discloses all of the phone conversations between Kim and Lee Sun-kyun to the authorities and the press.

After this alarming update, netizens were outraged as they charged South Korean media and the police for foul play. An online user, @noor_naema, wrote on Twitter (now X), highlighting the atrocities carried out on the late actor.

"I can’t believe they bullied lee Sun-kyun to death over drugs case that he hasn’t even been proven guilty. It is so hard to get over. Knetz and their media are cruel"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lee, who attended the esteemed Korea National University of Arts in South Korea, debuted as an actor in the sitcom Lovers on television in 2001. He went on to get praise for his work in several roles, but the character that has made him most famous worldwide is the one he played as the shallow and affluent dad in Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

In 2021, he starred as the main character in the first Korean-language original series for Apple TV+. A science fiction thriller spanning six episodes, Dr. Brain narrated the story of a heartless doctor using brain research to try and piece together the details of an unexplained family disaster.

Lee Sun-kyun's last film was Sleep released in 2023, for which he was lauded by critics as the movie was screened during Cannes' Critics' Week.

The late actor is survived by his two sons and his wife Jeon Hye-jin, who is also an actor.

Disclaimer: Get assistance right away if you think that you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm or suicide by getting in touch with organizations that specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention both domestically (India +91-9152987821) and internationally.