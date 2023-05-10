What did George Alvarez do? Charges explored as eight migrants killed in deadly Brownsville crash

34-year-old George Alvarez, the driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd on Sunday, has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda, authorities are yet to rule out the possibility that the crash was unintentional.

George Alvarez reportedly injured at least ten people and killed around eight in the crash. According to a witness, Alvarez yelled anti-immigrant slurs, but law enforcement officials could not confirm the same. Sauceda further revealed that all the victims were men.

Authorities also mentioned that they received reports of a horrific crash at 8.30 am local time. They further claimed that after the crash, the suspect tried to run away, but was restrained by bystanders.

The crash allegedly caused by 34-year-old George Alvarez injured several people who were mostly Venezuelan

It was reported that the victims of the tragic incident were mostly Venezuelan. George Alvarez is currently facing several charges, with multiple counts of manslaughter.

According to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda, Alvarez has an “extensive rap sheet” and his bond has been set at $3.6 million. He also said that they currently are waiting for the toxicology report of George Alvarez.

Investigator Martin Sandoval stated that Alvarez has been extremely uncooperative. He allegedly gave multiple names before the investigators could find his real identity. Speaking about the possible reasons behind the incident, Sandoval said:

“It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two.”

Joe Has Dementia @RokerGlasses The murderer who drove an SUV into illegal immigrants killing 8 in Brownsville TX is 34-year-old GEORGE ALVAREZ.



Shockingly (🤪) he has an "extensive" rap sheet, including:



Aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon, assault against elderly/disabled & assault causing bodily injury

According to Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, the victims were on their way to downtown Brownsville. Police revealed that George Alvarez ran a red light and then allegedly lost control of his SUV, resulting in the crash.

Alvarez's criminal history

The Washington Post reported that witnesses saw George Alvarez yell insults and also taunted the people shortly before he crashed into them. However, Sauceda said:

“We have nothing to validate that at this point.”

Sauceda further mentioned that his department is working with the Venezuelan government regarding the tragic crash, and stated:

“It has been a very tiresome process but we are deeply committed to doing and accomplishing.”

Ali Bradley @AliBradleyTV



Police say Alvarez ran a red light, lost control and flipped on its side.



#BREAKING Brownsville Police identify 34-year-old George Alvarez from Brownsville as the man who hit and killed 8 people waiting at a Bus stop yesterday—10 others were hit and injured. Police say Alvarez ran a red light, lost control and flipped on its side. Alvarez has an extensive criminal record.

Shortly after the crash, Alvarez tried to flee the area but bystanders restrained him till cops arrived. Upon investigation, police found out that Alvarez has an extensive criminal record. This included nine assault charges against family members, public servants, and elderly and disabled people, as well as charges for marijuana possession, drunk driving, burglary, and evading arrest.

Surveillance video footage captured Alvarez getting arrested by cops, and it also showed that the suspect was wearing boots and was shirtless.

