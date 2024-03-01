“Ignore it like Biden ignored the SCOTUS ruling”: Federal judge blocking controversial Texas border law prompts criticism online

The state of Texas was hit with a brand new ruling by an Austin federal judge who ordered the state government to suspend the enforcement of its controversial border law, Senate Bill 4 (SB4). The blocked law would've given state authorities permission to arrest and detain anyone who they suspected may have entered the country illegally.

The law, blocked on Thursday, February 29, would have gone into effect on Tuesday, March 5. Outrage ensued online due to the blocking of the law as President Joe Biden took home the brunt of the backlash. Most netizens encouraged state officials to ignore the ruling. One X user exclaimed,

Social media users were outraged by the ruling (Image via X/@charliekirk11)

Social media users encourage Texas officials to ignore the judge's ruling on SB4

Texas's controversial immigration law, SB 4, was set to take effect on Tuesday. The law, signed by Governor Greg Abbott in December of last year, would have made illegal immigration a misdemeanor carrying fines and jail time. It would have given police officers the authority to arrest anyone illegally crossing the Texas-Mexico border and arriving at the state.

Illegal re-entry into the state would make the crime a felony offense. Migrants could return to their home country instead of serving jail time. If people enter for the third time after availing of the benefit to return to their home country, the third time would make it a second-degree felony offense.

CNN reported that the law was blocked on Thursday by Austin, Texas, federal Judge David Alan Ezraby, who granted a preliminary injunction against it. The plaintiffs for the injunction also included El Paso County, who protested the potential stress on jails due to the law and the federal government. CNN quoted Ezraby as saying,

"If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws,"

He further stated,

"SB 4 threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice,"

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's tweet of the news (Image via X)

However, Governor Greg Abbott was prepared to challenge the federal judge's preliminary injunction. On Thursday, he was quoted by CNN as stating,

"Texas will immediately appeal this decision, and we will not back down in our fight to protect our state—and our nation—from President Biden’s border crisis."

He added,

"The President of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including laws already on the books that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants."

Social media users were outraged by SB 4 getting blocked. Many were confused as to why illegal immigration was being allowed, and others wanted to hold the judges accountable. Social media judges wished to oust the judge who decided his position.

Many netizens supported the state of Texas and requested people to ignore the judge's ruling. They argued their case by pointing out that President Joe Biden ignored the Supreme Court ruling to forgive student debt. Here are a few reactions to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's tweet of the news:

It is also worth mentioning that the controversial Texas immigration law was hit with a federal lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice in January. The DOJ cited the Supremacy Clause and Foreign Commerce Clause of the Constitution to claim that SB 4 violated the Constitution and was preempted by federal law.